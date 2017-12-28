Nielsen announced in October that it will measure Netflix viewership, and today the company is out with some numbers for the streamer’s high-profile Will Smith movie Bright.

The ratings giant noted that because Bright is a full-length movie, its data is different from other SVOD ratings releases including for the sophomore seasons of Netflix original dramas The Crown and Stranger Things. That said, the sci-fi actioner drew an average minute U.S. audience of 11 million TV viewers during its first three days on the service (Nielsen tracks only TV viewership, not on other devices). The film launched December 22 on Netflix.

The movie is skewing younger so far. On the demo side, Bright‘s first three days drew an average minute crowd of 3.9 million viewers ages 18-34 and 7 million in 18-49. The gender split was 56% male.

Co-starring Joel Edgerton, the cop thriller with fantastical elements was written by Max Landis and directed by David Ayer. Netflix acquired Bright in March 2016 after a two-week bidding battle, committing $90M for the entire package. That includes north of $3M for the Landis script, making it one of the largest spec deals for a writer in years.