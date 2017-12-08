A24

Second weekend of December, same as the first. More or less that is. The major studios are holding back from any wide entries for the second weekend in a row and having their holdovers do all the work. Why spend the P&A when everyone is going to bust out of their house and head to the multiplex 2x-4x after Christmas? Those playing into Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi are the specialty distributors who are generating word of mouth before the holidays kick in, read A24 with its jump from 19 sites to 840 with James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, currently projected to make $2.5M today, close to $7M for the weekend in fourth place. Ten-day tally for this biopic satire, which is also a New Line/Good Universe co-production, is $8.6M.

Neon

Also widening on the specialty scene is Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water from two NYC venues to 41 sites, currently looking at $650K today and a $2.1M second weekend for $2.36M. Theater average for the Guillermo del Toro-directed movie is $52K. Neon’s TIFF pick-up I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding is currently projected to clear a $63K per theater or $255K for the weekend from plays at the Hollywood Arclight, LA’s Landmark on Pico, the Angelika in NYC and Lincoln Square. Still not so hot: Amazon’s Woody Allen pic Wonder Wheel which is in 47 theaters in the top 10 markets with $130K in weekend 2 or $2,8K per theater for a 10-day take of $296K.

Based off midday matinees, Disney/Pixar’s Coco is weekend three looks to rake in between $17.6M-$18M, a 35% ease at 3,748 locations for a running total by Sunday of $135M. That’s 7% behind Moana. Coco is currently playing at 3,748 theaters. When Rogue One: A Star Wars story opened, Moana was in the 3,500 range and then declined by 900 locations over the Christmas weekend at 2,687 ensuring great playability. Many rivals are expected the same hold and family box office halo to occur for Coco once Last Jedi arrives. Disney just keeps giving platinum product to exhibition. Simply put. Who wouldn’t want to play these titles? The concessions cash alone are worth the terms.

Lionsgate

Warner Bros./DC’s Justice League is still in second, poised to make $9.8M in weekend four at 3,428 venues, -41% for a running take by Sunday of $212.2M. Lionsgate/Participant Media’s Wonder is projected to clear $8.75M in weekend four at 3,519 theaters, -28% for a running stateside cume of $100.6M, easily Lionsgate’s highest release of 2017, not counting carryover La La Land which minted $120.1M of its $151.1M in the current calendar year.

Broad Green Pictures

Broad Green is the only distributor that has more bravado than the majors in regards to releasing their Tommy Lee Jones-Morgan Freeman-Rene Russo action comedy Just Getting Started at 2,161. The Ron Shelton-directed comedy aka Villa Capri is looking at $1.5M today for $4M-$4.5M. When Broad Green committed to this film, it was in the intention that it would be a slow burn among older audiences, much likes its Robert Redford-Nick Nolte release A Walk in the Woods which posted $10.9M over the four-day 2015 Labor Day weekend and ended its run at $29.5M.

We’ll be back tonight to see how much everything has moved.