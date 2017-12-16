Veteran journalist Bill Moyers, who moved between writing and public service in his 50-year career, is retiring from what may be his final media outlet.

Moyers is most identified with PBS , where he hosted several news shows before his broadcasting retirement. He also served stints at NBC and CBS, produced numerous documentaries, and served as press secretary in the Lyndon Johnson administration. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and won more than 30 Emmys during his career.

To Our Readers:

When I turned 80 three years ago, I retired my weekly PBS series and have since focused on the web with a small, dedicated team as the avenue for our journalism. Your response rewarded our efforts, and we have been pleased and grateful for your interest and attention. I treasure the many messages from so many kindred spirits.

Now it’s time for another farewell, and with this note I am signing off.

BillMoyers.com will continue to serve as the archive of the television journalism my colleagues and I have produced over the past 44 years. I hope you find it useful. The site will go into archive mode on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Until it moves to a new home, our Trump-Russia timeline, created by the indefatigable Steve Harper and orchestrated by our producers, will continue to publish right here at BillMoyers.com, tracking the convergence of events connecting the Trump empire and Russian oligarchs now being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Watch this space and our social media (Facebook, Twitter) for more information in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, please remain vigilant and engaged as citizens in the civic and political life of your community and our country. Democracy is fragile, and no one can say with certainty that it can withstand the manifold risks to which it is now exposed.

Thank you for the company we have shared in this space — and good luck to all.

—Bill Moyers