CBS comedy repeats stomped on mostly-rerun Thursday night competitors, starting with The Big Bang Theory (1.4 demo rating, 8.61 million viewers) and Young Sheldon (1.4, 8.54M) in the first hour of primetime.

CBS trend continued from 9-10 P with another Big Bang encore (1.5, 8.32M) and Mom redux (1.1, 6.49M).

While those CBS comedies were leading the pack, Fox aired an 8-10 PM Sean “Diddy” Combs doc Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (0.6, 1.50M) to warm up the night for next week’s Thursday launch of its singing competition series The Four, on which Diddy is a panelist (and Fergie is host).

At 9:30 PM, NBC aired an original Great News (0.4, 1.70M), off a repeat Will & Grace at 9 (0.4, 2.27M); the net’s best performing comedy was 8 PM’s Superstore (0.5, 2.78M).

CBS continued to dominate at 10 with a repeat of S.W.A.T. (0.8, 4.69M) brushing off NBC’s Chicago Fire repeat (0.4, 2.39M) and ABC’s Match Game (0.7, 3.11M).

CBS (1.2, 6.89M) handily took primetime in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.7, 3.603M) with a lineup that also included repeats of To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.96M) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 3.74M). Fox (0.5, 1.501) followed, then NBC (0.4, 2.278) and CW (0.3, 1.24M) which had rebroadcast the iHeartRadio Music Festival.