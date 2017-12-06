EXCLUSIVE: Just days after Berlin Station had its Season 2 finale, Epix today is giving the Olen Steinhauer-created spy series a third season.

Season 3 of Berlin Station looks set to start streaming on Epix in late 2018 or early 2019, I hear. However, it is not yet set in stone who is returning from the Richard Armitage, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser, Ashley Judd, Richard Jenkins and Rhys Ifans starring series or if EP Brad Winters will be back as showrunner. With the German capital as its primary backdrop, a Season 3 production start is being penciled in for around spring next year.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce this news as we close on a spectacular second season of Berlin Station,” said Jocelyn Diaz, Epix EVP of Original Programming on Wednesday of the CIA drama. “This past season was timely, significant, and almost eerily prescient in its mirroring of real-life events this year, and we are looking forward to working with the talented teams at Paramount TV and Anonymous Content on another installment.”

This is the first series renewal by Epix since Michael Wright took over as President last month. A prestige push by Epix from the get-go, Berlin Station first debuted on October 16, 2016 and its second 10-episode season started on October 15 this year.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to continue to explore the compelling and timely stories of Berlin Station,” added Paramount TV boss Amy Powell. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the teams at EPIX and Anonymous Content to bring a powerful third season to our fans.”

In a recent interview with Deadline, a canny EP Winters said he had “fingers crossed” that the political intrigue drenched series would be back for another run. And now it is. Achtung, the game is back on.