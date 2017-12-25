Hollywood is alarmed by the impact of the Disney-Fox deal, fearing substantial job loss as well as shrinking markets for filmmakers, as we discuss in our latest episode of The Bart & Fleming Podcast. The combined market share of the consolidated company in film will top 30%, and creatives fear the impact on decision-making and marketing.

Further, there are concerns whether allegations of harassment and complicity have reached contagion proportions and may trigger repercussions that will impede the progress being achieved in terms of transparency and diversity.

