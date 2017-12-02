An animated high-concept adventure series for adults featuring Barack Obama and Joe Biden as time travelers in search of a better future has brought production company Titmouse and Conan O’Brien on board as executive producers. Titmouse ‘Barry & Joe: The Animated Series’ is in development, described as a “bromantic comedy” by creator Adam Reid. The project was jump-started by more than $100,000 in pledges from liberal die-hards via Kickstarter since its August launch.

The overly romanticized story of “best friends” Obama and Biden is described as “Jonny Quest meets Quantum Leap, if Jonny and Hadji were actually former Democratic leaders and the entire Hanna-Barbera writing staff were on mescaline during development,” according to a blurb from Vice.

On board for the project are executive producers Chris Prynoski and Ben Kalina from Titmouse (Big Mouth, The Venture Bros.), who are developing the series pitch.