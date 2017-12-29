Fandango has released its annual moviegoer survey of the most anticipated 2018 films and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther & Jurassic World 2 lead the way. Most anticipated horror thrillers are the untitled Cloverfield movie in the top spot, followed by Halloween (2018) and The Purge: The Island. And most anticipated family film – Incredibles 2.
Movie fans were polled from December 18 through December 26. The final results are listed below.
Most Anticipated Movie:
1. Avengers: Infinity War (May 4)
2. Black Panther (Feb. 16)
3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)
4. Untitled Deadpool Sequel (June 1)
5. Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)
6. Incredibles 2 (June 15)
7. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Nov. 16)
8. A Wrinkle in Time (March 9)
9. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Nov. 2)
10. Ocean’s 8 (June 8)
Most Anticipated Horror Thriller
1. Untitled Cloverfield Movie
2. Halloween (2018)
3. The Purge: The Island
4. Insidious: The Last Key
5. A Quiet Place
Most Anticipated Family Movie
1. Incredibles 2
2. A Wrinkle in Time
3. Mary Poppins Returns
4. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
5. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation