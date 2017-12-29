Fandango has released its annual moviegoer survey of the most anticipated 2018 films and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther & Jurassic World 2 lead the way. Most anticipated horror thrillers are the untitled Cloverfield movie in the top spot, followed by Halloween (2018) and The Purge: The Island. And most anticipated family film – Incredibles 2.

Movie fans were polled from December 18 through December 26. The final results are listed below.

Most Anticipated Movie:

1. Avengers: Infinity War (May 4)

2. Black Panther (Feb. 16)

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22)

4. Untitled Deadpool Sequel (June 1)

5. Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

6. Incredibles 2 (June 15)

7. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Nov. 16)

8. A Wrinkle in Time (March 9)

9. X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Nov. 2)

10. Ocean’s 8 (June 8)

Most Anticipated Horror Thriller

1. Untitled Cloverfield Movie

2. Halloween (2018)

3. The Purge: The Island

4. Insidious: The Last Key

5. A Quiet Place

Most Anticipated Family Movie

1. Incredibles 2

2. A Wrinkle in Time

3. Mary Poppins Returns

4. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

5. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation