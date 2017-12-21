Ari’el Stachel, whose plaintive rendering of “Haled’s Song About Love” is one of the only great numbers in The Band’s Visit that’s not sung by Katrina Lenk, has signed with Authentic Talent & Literary Management’s Meg Mortimer. He’s been with the show since its off-Broadway debut last year at the Atlantic Theater Company and now os on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Haled plays trumpet in the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra, an Egyptian band that has found itself stranded overnight in an Israeli desert outpost. His pick-up line is “Do you know Chet Baker?” and his (actor and character alike) puppy-doggish sincerity is winning. A drama graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, he was born and raised in Berkeley, California. No agent, yet.