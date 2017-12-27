Tim Cook, one of the world’s most prominent technology executives and an outspoken advocate for human rights, takes a private jet for personal and business travel to ensure his safety.

Apple disclosed it spent $224,216 on security services this year to protect its CEO, and footed the bill for $93,109 in air travel expenses for his personal use of private aircraft.

“For security reasons, the board requires that Mr. Cook use private aircraft for all business and personal travel,” Apple reported in a filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cook earned roughly $12.8 million in total compensation in 2017, the filing noted, an amount that includes his $3 million annual salary, bonuses of $9.3 million and other forms of compensation — including contributions to his retirement savings plan, his life insurance premiums and security expenses.

Other Apple executives brought in bigger packages, with retail chief Angela Ahrendts, hardware head Johny Srouji and chief financial officer Luca Maestri all receiving total compensation exceeding $24 million this year.

Cook’s payday as head of the world’s largest corporation (by market cap) looks modest when compared with some of his counterparts in the media world, like Disney CEO Bob Iger, whose package totaled $43.9 million in 2016, or CBS’ Leslie Moonves, whose $68.6 million package made him one of the highest-paid CEOs in American business.