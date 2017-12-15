EXCLUSIVE: Ronald D. Moore is heading back to space. Apple has given a straight-to-series order to a space drama from the Battlestar Galactica developer. The untitled project hails from Sony Pictures Television and Moore’s studio-based Tall Ship Productions.

Created and written by Moore, along with Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the untitled series explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. Tall Ship Prods.’ Moore and Maril Davis executive produce with Wolpert and Nedivi.

This is is the third original scripted series ordered by Apple via its recently formed worldwide video programming division headed by former Sony TV presidents Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg, joining a morning show drama series project, executive produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which has a two-season pickup, and Amazing Stories, a reimagining of the classic anthology from Steven Spielberg and Bryan Fuller.

The Moore/Wolpert/Nedivi drama also marks the first series order for Van Amburg and Erlicht from Sony TV, which they ran before leaving in June to go to Apple. It reunites them with Moore with whom they worked on a number of projects while at Sony, including Starz hit series Outlander, developed, executive producer and run by Moore, and the upcoming Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams for Amazon, which Moore co-wrote and executive produces.

Moore started his writing career in the space genre with stints on three Star Trek series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager, before he created the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica reboot. He is repped by CAA and attorney Ken Richman. Nadivi and Wolpert, whose credits also include FX’s People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, are repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.