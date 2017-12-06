Michelle Lee, who has served as head of development for Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods. for the past 5 years, is leaving the Universal TV-based pod to join Apple’s Worldwide Video unit as a senior creative executive. She will be reporting to head of development Matt Cherniss. Lee, who will start at the first of the year, also is expected to oversee the new morning show drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, which recently received a two-season straight-to-series order.

Since Lee joined Katims’ True Jack Prods. in 2012, the company has generated several series, developed and executive produced by Lee — Katims’ buzzy new high school theater drama Rise for NBC, Hulu’s Aaron Paul-starring drama The Path, NBC comedy About a Boy, CBS drama Pure Genius, as well as a straight-to-series streaming drama whose deal is being finalized.

Prior to her collaboration with Katims, Lee spent two years as VP of Television at Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci’s former production company, K/O Paper Products (Sleepy Hollow, Fringe ). She began her career as a television executive at the Mark Gordon Company.