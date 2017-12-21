Apple continues to bulk up its entertainment roster, scooping up three executives from rival Amazon Studios.
Amazon Studios’ second television hire, Tara Sorensen, departs to head children’s programming at Apple, the company confirmed. Tara Pietri will lead legal affairs for Apple worldwide video, and Carina Walker, an international development executive, will have a similar role for the Cupertino tech giant. All three join in January.
Apple has been laying the groundwork for original programming this year, with the hiring of outgoing Sony Pictures Television presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to oversee all aspects of worldwide video programming for the tech giant.
Just this month, it recruited Michelle Lee, who has served as head of development for Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods. for the past five years, to join Apple’s Worldwide Video unit as a senior creative executive.
Today’s hires seemingly exploit the management upheaval at Amazon Studios following the departure of head of programming Roy Price, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. One of Price’s top lieutenants, head of drama and comedy development Joe Lewis, also departed.
Sorensen, who previously worked for National Geographic Kids Entertainment and Sony Pictures Family Entertainment, brings experience developing children’s programming to Apple.
Pietri previously worked as a senior director of legal and business affairs for A&E, and Walker has turned her passion for literature into identifying material for adaptations.