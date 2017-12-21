Apple continues to bulk up its entertainment roster, scooping up three executives from rival Amazon Studios.

Amazon Studios’ second television hire, Tara Sorensen , departs to head children’s programming at Apple, the company confirmed. Tara Pietri will lead legal affairs for Apple worldwide video, and Carina Walker, an international development executive, will have a similar role for the Cupertino tech giant. All three join in January.

Just this month, it recruited Michelle Lee , who has served as head of development for Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods. for the past five years, to join Apple’s Worldwide Video unit as a senior creative executive.

Sorensen, who previously worked for National Geographic Kids Entertainment and Sony Pictures Family Entertainment, brings experience developing children’s programming to Apple.

Pietri previously worked as a senior director of legal and business affairs for A&E, and Walker has turned her passion for literature into identifying material for adaptations.