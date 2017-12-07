President and CEO of APA, Jim Gosnell announced today that APA partner and senior vice president of comedy Jackie Knobbe and talent/comedy agent Max Burgos will co-head the agency’s comedy touring department.

Knobbe and Burgos step into the role which was previously held by Mike Berkowitz, who served as APA’s head of comedy since 2011. He is set to depart APA after his contract expires at the end of the year.

“Jackie and Max are two of the best agents in the business,” said Gosnell. “Their creativity, tenacity and ‘unlimited’ approach to the careers of our clients will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint in the ever-evolving comedy arena.”

Knobbe was named partner at APA in 2015 and previously served as senior vice president of comedy since 2009. Based in New York, she has navigated the careers of some of the most influential comedians in the industry. Max Burgos joined APA’s talent department in 2012, with an emphasis on crossover talent and expanding the agency’s comedy touring roster.

APA currently boasts a comedy roster that includes Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones, Daily Show correspondents Ronny Chieng and Dulce Sloan as well as Lewis Black, Eddie Izzard, Tim Minchin, and Jimmy Carr.