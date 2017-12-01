EXCLUSIVE: On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe has been cast as the female lead in History Of Them, CBS’ high-profile multi-camera/hybrid comedy project from One Day At A Time co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett. Additionally, top multi-camera director Pam Fryman, who helmed several episodes of the One Day at a Time reboot, including the key opening one, has come on board as director/executive producer.

History Of Them, from Sony Pictures TV Studios and CBS TV Studios, landed at CBS in August in a very competitive situation with a big pilot production commitment. While it has not been formally picked up to pilot yet, attaching Villafañe and Fryman, combined with the size of the commitment, certainly bodes well, and a green light is expected.

In a similar fashion, ABC last November cast Courtney B. Vance as the male lead opposite Felicity Huffman in its high-profile comedy project Libby & Malcolm, Kenya Barris and Vijal Patel, which also had a big pilot production commitment. Vance’s casting was followed by a formal pilot order a couple of weeks later.

Written by Kellett, the semi-autobiographical History Of Them is a multi-cultural (Latinx & white) romantic comedy about how two friends, Luna (Villafañe) and Adam, fell in love, narrated by their future daughter, using the couple’s social media from present-day (Instagram/Twitter/Facebook) as a guide.

Villafañe’s smart and spunky Luna runs a successful Latinx food truck business with her parents. Despite this, she struggles with what she wants and doesn’t feel like a fully-fledged grown up yet. She wants to find love and figure out who she is separate from her very tight-knit family, and her journey will be full of bumps and bruises as she navigates the rest of her twenties.

Kellett executive produces via her Glo Nation banner alongside Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Fryman.

Actress-singer Villafañe made her Broadway debut as Gloria Estefan in the hit musical On Your Feet!, earning the 2016 Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance. On the screen, she played the female lead in Max Steel and starred in the Hulu original series South Beach. Villafañe, whose series credits also include Los Americans, is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

History Of Them marks Kellett’s return to CBS and to the hybrid comedy format. She began her writing career as a staff writer on the network’s hybrid comedy series How I Met Your Mother, which was executive produced and directed by Fryman. The veteran comedy director is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Hillary Bibicoff.