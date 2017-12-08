AMC’s thriller The Terror will debut at 9 PM Monday, March 26, the network announced today while also releasing first-look images (see below). The series from executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh will have a two-hour series premiere. A teaser trailer is expected shortly.

Inspired by a true story and adapted from the best-selling novel by Dan Simmons, The Terror centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction — frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth. The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements but with one another.

The 10-episode series stars Jared Harris (The Crown), Tobias Menzies (Outlander) , Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Paul Ready (Cuffs), Adam Nagaitis (Suffragette), Nive Nielsen (The New World), Ian Hart (Neverland) and Trystan Gravelle (Mr Selfridge).

“The Terror captures a rare combination of fascinating history, complex and flawed characters, the inextinguishable human spirit and the horror and promise of an uncharted world,” said executive producers and co-showrunners Kajganich and Hugh. “We are looking forward to bringing viewers into this world in March.”

Shot in Budapest, Hungary, The Terror is produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360 in association with AMC Studios. In addition to Kajganich and Hugh, the series is also executive produced by Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.

Here are the first-look photos: