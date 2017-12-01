EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa, the screenwriting team that has penned some of Hollywood’s biggest recent tentpole hits including Jurassic World and the first in Fox’s Planet of the Apes trilogy, successfully rebooting both franchises. The husband-and-wife duo also is collaborating on James Cameron’s Avatar sequels now in production, writing Avatar 2.

On the writing side, the duo most recently teamed to pen Disney’s live-action Mulan, which just found its lead in Liu Yifei. That Niki Caro-directed pic is in preproduction and set for a 2019 release. They also produced the third installment of the Apes franchise, this year’s War for the Planet of the Apes, after co-writing and producing the first and second movies in that series.

Cameron in September began production on his four 3D Avatar sequels he is shooting in succession (and in sequence). The first sequel already has a December 2020 release date followed by the others in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Silver and Jaffe move over from UTA, where they had been set up since 2015. They remain repped by attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.