‘Altered Carbon’ Premiere Date & Teaser: Futuristic Netflix Drama Stars Joel Kinnaman

“Live forever, in the body you deserve.” Netflix has set a premiere date for Altered Carbon, its futuristic sci-fi series based on Richard K. Morgan’s cyberpunk novel. The series from Skydance Television starts streaming Friday, February 2. Check out a new teaser above that plays as an ad for Psychasec, the company behind the body transfers.

Netflix

The Killing alum Jeol Kinnaman stars as Takeshi Kovacs, a former elite interstellar warrior known as an Envoy who has been imprisoned for 500 years and is downloaded into a future he’d tried to stop. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized, human bodies are interchangeable, and death is no longer permanent. Kovacs is the lone surviving Envoy after they were defeated in an uprising against the new world order. His mind was imprisoned, “on ice”, for centuries until Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), an impossibly wealthy, long-lived man, offers Kovacs the chance to live again. In exchange, Kovacs has to solve a murder — that of Bancroft himself.

Martha Higareda also stars as Kristin Ortega, a smart and tough lieutenant in the Bay City PD who is following in the footsteps of her father, a cop who died heroically in the line of duty.