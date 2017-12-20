Canadian writer-producer Paul Mather (Powerless, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life) has been named showrunner for Freeform’s Alone Together, executive produced by The Lonely Islanders Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone.

The new comedy about L.A. millennials has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its January premiere on Freeform.

Alone Together stars stand-up comedians Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo as overlooked millennial misfits from different backgrounds trying to make their way in the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles. They find salvation in their strictly platonic male/female friendship. Season 1 will see Esther and Benji’s shooting their own music video, standing in line for a Lip Kit Pop Up and even trying their hand at retirement life. Regardless of the escapade, they will have each other’s backs in their own warped way while calling each other on their nonsense as only best friends can.

Povitsky, Aflalo and Eben Russell created the series and serve as writers and executive producers. Becky Sloviter and Hunter Covington also serves as EPs along with Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone.

Mather most recently served as writer-co-executive producer on NBC’s Powerless and Fox’s Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life. Mather also created Canadian series Men with Brooms and co-created Dan for Mayor. He’s repped by CAA.