20th Century Fox has released the first trailer to the upcoming epic thriller, Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez from a screenplay by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis. The pic, based on the graphic novel series Gunnm by Yukito Kushiro, stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson.

Set several centuries in the future, the pic follows an abandoned Alita (Salazar), an amnesiac cyborg who, after being rescued from a scrap heap by a doctor, becomes a bounty hunter tracking down criminals.

Cameron produced the pic alongside Jon Landau. It will hit theaters July 20.

Check out the trailer above.