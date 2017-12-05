EXCLUSIVE: Vikings star Alexander Ludwig and Sam Keeley are attached as leads in true story WWII action thriller, Peace, which has Robert Port, Oscar-winner for the documentary short, Twin Towers, on board to write and direct. The project, based on Richard Bausch’s novel of the same name, hails from Enderby Entertainment and is slated to begin filming later this month.

The story follows four American soldiers set out on the grueling ascent of an Italian mountainside in the closing days of WWII, haunted by their evil sergeant’s cold-blooded murder of a young woman and with an old Italian man of uncertain loyalties as their guide.

Enderby’s Rick Dugdale is producing with Richard Bullock. Talk show host Maury Povich, who collaborated with Port on Twin Towers, and Ludwig will serve as executive producers. UTA Independent Film Group is repping worldwide rights.

Ludwig’s credits include The Hunger Games, Lone Survivor, When the Game Stands Tall, and Blackway with Anthony Hopkins and Julia Stiles. He’s repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Keeley, also repped by UTA as well as 42 in the UK, has appeared in such films as Megan Leavey, In the Heart of the Sea, and Burnt.

Port, who also served as a writer and producer on TV shows like CBS’ Training Day and Numb3rs, is repped by WME and Rain Management Group.