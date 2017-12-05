Alec Baldwin — TV talk show host? Sources tell Deadline that the man who built a mini-career out of impersonating President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live is negotiating a deal to do a talker for ABC based on his radio show and podcast Here’s the Thing with Alec Baldwin.

The show stems from the deal he made with ABC Studios in August to host the network’s primetime game show Match Game. No details yet on when the talk show will premiere or who would be involved with it.

Here’s the Thing launched in October 2011 as an outlet for other polarizing political firebrand Baldwin to interview public figures — from celebrities and athletes to politicians and economists.