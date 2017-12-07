Alec Baldwin took to Megyn Kelly’s Today hour to talk about his latest controversial tweet, this time reminiscing about the days when talk shows were “once promotional pit stops for some blithe chit chat about movies, etc.”

Now, Baldwin’s Wednesday tweet continued, owing to “the likes of” John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, the shows “have flipped that and they are beginning to resemble grant juries.”

“And a lot of people by the way, they endorse that,” Baldwin conceded, on Megyn Kelly Today.

“They think that those hosts of those shows are perfectly, not only within their rights, but it’s very attractive or very necessary for them to be pressing this cause. I just don’t want to see people who are innocent get into trouble…[Harvey] Weinstein, for example, is in a rehab hiding behind millions of dollars’ worth of lawyers. And I want to see the people who really did something get convicted. I want the people who are the wrong, I want them to be punished. But I don’t want to see innocent people get hurt either.”

Baldwin’s latest controversial tweet came after Oliver asked Dustin Hoffman about a former production assistant’s allegation he sexually harassed her on the Death of a Salesman set in the 80’s, while moderating a film fest anniversary screening of Wag the Dog at the 92nd St. Y.

Kelly, Thursday morning, described it as Oliver having “cross examined” Hoffman.

“For me, what is different, what is odd, this is no excuse, but like 40 years ago there was a kind of way that people had a kind of sexualized by-play, and a kind of fooling around that was wrong,” Baldwin argued.

“You look back and you say it was wrong then. But it seemed to be less problematic than it is now. Where we live now, there are a lot of things you just don’t do any more. [Women] put up with it more but now they don’t put up with it.”

“And there are people who say that if an entire television show and all very well paid crew and cast of that show lose their jobs , year ago that was used as means of leveraging the woman to keep quiet: you don’t want to put all those people out of work.” Now, Baldwin added, “that’s collateral damage.”

Kelly wondered into which category Baldwin would put his friend James Toback. Baldwin said he had not seen much of Toback lately but condemned “anyone who is guilty of this kind of predatory behavior.”

“Men that I know, and I think most women would agree with this, we don’t understand men who want a woman, her tears streaming down her face and she is begging you not to do the thing you are going to do, most men that I know would say, what’s with that?”

Here is Baldwin’s Wednesday tweet:

Talk shows were once promotional pit stops for some blithe chit chat about movies, etc. Now the likes of @iamjohnoliver and @StephenAtHome have flipped that and they are beginning to resemble grand juries. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 6, 2017

Much of what Baldwin said on air to Kelly and her viewers, he’d also tweeted later Wednesday:

1- I believe that, in terms of a criminal code or any wrong doing, there are gradations. Our system recognizes a misdemeanor from a felony and so forth. What Hoffman did several years ago was vulgar/offensive/ crude. But was it done with malice? — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 7, 2017

2- behavior has changed significantly over the past 40-50 years. There are changes I never thought possible. Some of it actually for the better. But I’m certain Hoffman believed that there was a crude display of “humor” that everyone was in on yet is unacceptable today — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 7, 2017

3- I think that so long as people are ready, truly ready to learn, then this is more than an important step. I don’t think Hoffman was malicious. His humor, his sexualized behavior seems ridiculous and inappropriate now. But it was, to a degree, of it’s time. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 7, 2017

4- I think he is a sensitive and intelligent man who acted foolishly and people should accept his apology. Our goal should be for people to do better. For those like HW a different standard should apply. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 7, 2017