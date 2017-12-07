The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said earlier today that it would tackle Hollywood’s widespread sexual harassment and abuse. It seems the group moved fast on that promise as the board of governors released an approved “Standards of Conduct” for their members to uphold.

A letter sent to AMPAS members from Academy CEO Dawn Hudson (read it below) drew out a statement of values via a link only seen by members. This comes in the wake of the flood of sexual misconduct allegations that have been plaguing the industry of late.

According to the letter, Governor and Academy Officer David Rubin led a “task force” of members as they researched and drafted the document after consulting with “professors of ethics, business, philosophy, and law from Georgetown, Harvard, Notre Dame, and Stanford, as well as experts in human resources and sexual harassment.” They also met with the Television Academy and BAFTA and reviewed other codes of conduct from similar organizations.

“Much remains to be done,” said Hudson in the letter. “The task force will finalize procedures for handling allegations of misconduct, assuring that we can address them fairly and expeditiously.”

Here is the letter sent to AMPAS members tonight: