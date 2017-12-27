EXCLUSIVE: They started out as DJs in 2009 and years later ended up so successful that they played at the Hollywood Bowl joined by a 34-piece orchestra. The journey of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki (aka Above & Beyond) is told in a new film from Abramorama. The film will open theatrically in New York in late January 2018 and then move to other dates the following month. The group is also going back on tour tied with the film’s upcoming release.

Directed by Paul Dugdale and Myles Desenberg, Above & Beyond Acoustic: Giving Up The Day Job follows the Grammy-nominated trio’s rise to success from the initial re-imagining of songs at Abbey Road Studio through to their presentation at iconic venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House and, yes, the Hollywood Bowl.

The film, which is an Archer’s Mark and Scheme Engine Production, provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse of one of the world’s biggest dance acts as they leave the electronic music world behind and risk it all to go acoustic.

The film is produced by Lundi Shackleton, Adam Booth and Ned Doyle. Executive producers include the trio along with James Grant, Steve Heaver, Steve Jamison, Mike Brett, Sheira Rees-Davies and Alex Kaplan.