Abigail Disney is hoping to make you mad, downright furious, about the big fat tax break she and her rich friends are about to collect, thanks to the sweeping tax overhaul that just passed Congress.

The Disney heiress decried the tax bill, in a USA Today op-ed piece and a video commentary recorded for NowThis News, which she said amounts to a “huge handout from Congress,” that will allow her to pay a lower tax rate on her income than most working stiffs, “once I set up a pass-through corporation to send it through.” Watch it above.

“This bill will give me this tax cut while also killing health insurance for over 13 million people,” Disney said. “It will let me pass over $20 million to my children, tax-free. And all my friends with private jets? They get a tax cut too.”

In the meantime, middle-class workers can kiss their state and local tax deductions goodbye, Disney notes — or, more darkly, their dreams of the kind of social mobility that enabled her grandfather, Roy, and great-uncle, Walt, to lift themselves out of poverty and create one of the most successful entertainment companies in the world.

“With a suffocating education system, a dying infrastructure and a national debt that will be at least $1.5 trillion bigger, that social mobility will be far out of reach for people like you,” Disney said. “But I will be able to stay comfortably right where I am. Does that strike you as fair?”

Disney referenced Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

“But given how this bill was written, I think it’s looking a lot like a nightmare from Pirates of the Caribbean,” Disney said. “Have I made you angry yet? I really hope I’ve made you angry. You should be. No one who votes for this tax bill will be voting with your life in mind. But you will pay for it.”

Disney said she was motivated to speak out against the bill because of the desire to advocate for the public good, above self-interest.

“If democracy is just a bunch of people advocating for their own self-interest instead of the interests of the greater good, then we’re not a democracy, we’re anarchy,” Disney said. “We need to start voting and acting as citizens as though the common good matters more than our own personal well-being.”