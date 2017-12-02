UPDATE 5:45 PM PST Dec. 2: Brian Ross has responded to the news of his four-week suspension from ABC News after he gave incorrect information regarding a report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Ross took to Twitter hours after the announcement of his suspension saying, “My job is to hold people accountable and that’s why I agree with being held accountable myself.”

EARLIER: Veteran ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross has been suspended for four weeks without pay by the organization over his botched report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Ross, the Chief Investigative Correspondent for the network, reported Flynn would testify that President Donald Trump ordered him to contact the Russians about foreign policy before Trump was elected.

The Ross report raised implications that Trump may be impeached by the allegation.

Late on Friday, ABC had to issue what it termed a “clarification,” admitting Trump’s directive came after his election. Ross also appeared on ABC’s World News Tonight to admit his error.

ABC News said in a statement that the Ross report “had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process. It is vital we get the story right and retain the trust we have built with our audience. These are our core principles. We fell far short of that yesterday.”