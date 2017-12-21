Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born is moving release dates again. The remake directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Cooper and Lady Gaga will now hit movie theaters on October 5, 2018.

We’re hearing that studio execs have finally seen the film and sparked to it, prompting the push into a release corridor in the heart of awards season. Originally, Warner Bros had set a September 28 release date, then moved it a couple months ago to May 18.

Also set on that release date so far: Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Venom starring Tom Hardy, and Fox’s Bad Times at the El Royale written and directed by Drew Goddard.

Filming began in April on the most recent redo of the film, following the 1976 version that starred Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson which was nominated for six Oscars (it won for Best Song). In the new movie, Cooper plays Jackson Maine, a country music star on the brink of decline when he discovers a talented unknown named Ally (Gaga). As the two begin a passionate love affair, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, catapulting her to stardom. But as Ally’s career quickly eclipses his own, Jack finds it increasingly hard to handle his fading glory.

The new film shot scenes this year at Coachella and the Glastonbury Festival in the UK.