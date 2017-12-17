After four decades, the popular radio show A Prairie Home Companion is changing its name to Live From Here in the wake of Garrison Keillor’s departure from Minnesota Public Radio.

Chris Thile, who took over hosting duties after Keillor’s retirement, announced the name change this evening during a live performance in New York City, according to the Associated Press. The name change seems to be an attempt to distance the show from Keillor, although it’s not entirely clear if that is the case.

Keillor retired as host of Prairie in 2016 and was dismissed from MPR after he was faced with allegations of improper behavior from one woman. Keillor said he accidentally touched a woman’s bare back while trying to comfort her. This single accusation soon turned into multiple claims over an extended period of time.

Keillor built A Prairie Home Companion from the ground up starting in 1974. In 2006, the show was the inspiration for a film of the same name written by Keillor and directed by Robert Altman. It starred Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones, Lily Tomlin, Kevin Kline, John C. Reilly, Lindsay Lohan, Maya Rudolph, and Woody Harrelson.