Focus Features dropped a trailer today for director José Padilha’s 7 Days in Entebbe, an upcoming thriller inspired by the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris.

Starring Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike, the film depicts the rescue mission that, as the trailer – set to the tune of the classic rock chestnut “I’d Love to Change the World” – says, shook the world.

Written by Gregory Burke, 7 Days in Entebbe also stars Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi, and Denis Ménochet.

Focus Features will release 7 Days in Entebbe on March 16, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above.