Focus Features dropped a trailer today for director José Padilha’s 7 Days in Entebbe, an upcoming thriller inspired by the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris.

Related
Netflix 'One Day At A Time' Trailer Re-Creates '70s Classic; Premiere Date Set

Starring Daniel Brühl and Rosamund Pike, the film depicts the rescue mission that, as the trailer – set to the tune of the classic rock chestnut “I’d Love to Change the World” – says, shook the world.

Written by Gregory Burke, 7 Days in Entebbe also stars Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi, and Denis Ménochet.

Focus Features will release 7 Days in Entebbe on March 16, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above.