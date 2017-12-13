If it ain’t broke and everybody’s making money, don’t mess with it seems to be the mantra chanted between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Starz today as the premium cabler and the Power EP and star have extended their overall deal until 2019.

“Continuing my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate is important to me,” 50 told Deadline on Wednesday of the agreement that adds two more years to the two-year deal he and the outlet struck in September 2015. “I have a personal connection to each project I bring to them,” the superstar added with understatement. “I’m able to deliver shows that have unique stories that can be told on premium cable television.”

With the Courtney Kemp created Power currently deep in production in its fifth season, 50 will continue on the NYC-based drama on both sides of the camera. Through his G-Unit Film & Television, 50 will also be developing new projects for Starz such as crime and music industry drama Black Mafia Family and the super powered Tomorrow, Today. I also hear there is a third untitled project on the simmer with 50’s Den of Thieves collaborators Tucker Tooley and Christian Gudegast plus Mark Canton.

“This deal recognizes how Curtis’ abilities have gone beyond music and business to include acting and show creation,” noted Starz boss Chris Albrecht of working with 50. “We’re pleased to continue our relationship and bring new projects to his current and future fans.”

Never hesitant to express himself on Instagram or otherwise, as Starz and others have learned over the years, 50 has seen Power surge to the cable heights with 9.3 million viewers on its multi-platform average for its September 3 ending fourth season. All of which means, Power has been and remains the most watched original series on Starz – and you can take that to da club.

50 Cent is repped by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig.