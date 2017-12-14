Paramount Players is mounting a remake to the 1982 film, 48 Hrs, with Good Time sibling filmmaking team Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie along with The Carmichael Show creator and star Jerrod Carmichael and Ronald Bronstein, both on board to co-write the screenplay with Josh.

The Walter Hill-directed original starred Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte as a convict and cop, respectively, duo who have 48 hours to catch two cop killers. The pic was critically lauded and helped launch Murphy’s career to movie star status. It was also a box-office success and spun a sequel, Another 48 Hrs, which was released in 1990.

Chernin Entertainment is producing the project with Oscar Boyson and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The brothers are repped by WME.