UPDATED with more details: The SAG Awards nominations this morning gave Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri a leading four mentions including a slot in the marquee Ensemble category, which is the nearest the actors guild gets to a Best Picture designation.

20th Century Fox

Three Billboards was joined on the Ensemble list by Amazon/Lionsgate’s The Big Sick, a notable no-show at the Golden Globes noms on Monday; Jordan Peele’s Get Out from Universal; A24’s Lady Bird; and Netflix’s Mudbound. The Martin McDonagh film scored acting noms for stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, giving Fox Searchlight a studio-topping seven noms thanks to its other pics The Shape of Water and Battle of the Sexes.

Lady Bird was the only other pic to receive more than two noms today as the guild spread the wealth on the film side. Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf picked up noms in the leading and supporting categories. Among the notable noms: James Franco for playing Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, a fairly rare comedy slot in the Leading Male Actor category.

In TV, Netflix swept to a leading 19 nominations and dominated the lead female acting categories, with shows on the streaming service scoring eight of the 10 overall noms in the category. Last year’s winner Stranger Things returns to the Ensemble Drama Series category (remember David Harbour’s fantastic acceptance speech? — he’s nommed again this year) along with The Crown for Netflix, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us.

Stranger Things also scored a co-leading four noms, tied with HBO’s Big Little Lies which continues its sweep through awards season — it scored three acting noms today for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon all in the TV Movie or Limited Series category, joining Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon from FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan.

Among the newcomers making noise today: Netflix’s GLOW (Comedy Ensemble, noms for Alison Brie and Marc Maron, and a Stunt Ensemble nom). It joins two other rookies on the Ensemble lists along with NBC’s This Is Us and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale both on the drama side.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JUDI DENCH / Queen Victoria – “VICTORIA & ABDUL” (Focus Features)

SALLY HAWKINS / Elisa Esposito – “THE SHAPE OF WATER” (Fox Searchlight)

FRANCES McDORMAND / Mildred – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

MARGOT ROBBIE / Tonya Harding – “I, TONYA” (Neon)

SAOIRSE RONAN / Lady Bird McPherson – “LADY BIRD” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Elio – “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME” (Sony Pictures Classics)

JAMES FRANCO / Tommy Wiseau – “THE DISASTER ARTIST” (A24)

DANIEL KALUUYA / Chris Washington – “GET OUT” (Universal Pictures)

GARY OLDMAN / Winston Churchill – “DARKEST HOUR” (Focus Features)

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Roman J. Israel, Esq. – “ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.” (Columbia Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARY J. BLIGE / Florence Jackson – “MUDBOUND” (Netflix)

HONG CHAU / Ngoc Lan Tran – “DOWNSIZING” (Paramount Pictures)

HOLLY HUNTER / Beth – “THE BIG SICK” (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate)

ALLISON JANNEY / LaVona Golden – “I, TONYA” (Neon/30West)

LAURIE METCALF / Marion McPherson – “LADY BIRD” (A24)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

STEVE CARELL / Bobby Riggs – “BATTLE OF THE SEXES” (Fox Searchlight)

WILLEM DAFOE / Bobby – “THE FLORIDA PROJECT” (A24)

WOODY HARRELSON / Willoughby – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

RICHARD JENKINS / Giles – “THE SHAPE OF WATER” (Fox Searchlight)

SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon – “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI” (Fox Searchlight)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

THE BIG SICK (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate)

ADEEL AKHTAR / Naveed

HOLLY HUNTER / Beth

ZOE KAZAN / Emily

ANUPAM KHER / Azmat

KUMAIL NANJIANI / Kumail

RAY ROMANO / Terry

ZENOBIA SHROFF / Sharmeen

GET OUT (Universal Pictures)

CALEB LANDRY JONES / Jeremy Armitage

DANIEL KALUUYA / Chris Washington

CATHERINE KEENER / Missy Armitage

STEPHEN ROOT / Jim Hudson

LAKEITH STANFIELD / Andrew/Logan King

BRADLEY WHITFORD / Dean Armitage

ALLISON WILLIAMS / Rose Armitage

LADY BIRD (A24)

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Kyle Scheible

BEANIE FELDSTEIN / Julie Steffans

LUCAS HEDGES / Danny O’Neill

TRACY LETTS / Larry McPherson

STEPHEN McKINLEY HENDERSON / Father Leviatch

LAURIE METCALF / Marion McPherson

JORDAN RODRIGUES / Miguel McPherson

SAOIRSE RONAN / Lady Bird McPherson

ODEYA RUSH / Jenna Walton

MARIELLE SCOTT / Shelly Yuhan

LOIS SMITH / Sister Sarah Joan

MUDBOUND (Netflix)

JONATHAN BANKS / Pappy McAllan

MARY J. BLIGE / Florence Jackson

JASON CLARKE / Henry McAllan

GARRETT HEDLUND / Jamie McAllan

JASON MITCHELL / Ronsel Jackson

ROB MORGAN / Hap Jackson

CAREY MULLIGAN / Laura McAllan

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (Fox Searchlight)

ABBIE CORNISH / Anne

PETER DINKLAGE / James

WOODY HARRELSON / Willoughby

JOHN HAWKES / Charlie

LUCAS HEDGES / Robbie

ŽELJKO IVANEK / Desk Sgt.

CALEB LANDRY JONES / Red Welby

FRANCES McDORMAND / Mildred

CLARKE PETERS / Abercrombie

SAM ROCKWELL / Dixon

SAMARA WEAVING / Penelope

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“BABY DRIVER” (TriStar Pictures and MRC)

“DUNKIRK” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“LOGAN” (20 th Century Fox)

“WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES” (20 th Century Fox)

“WONDER WOMAN” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

LAURA DERN / Renata Klein – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

NICOLE KIDMAN / Celeste Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

JESSICA LANGE / Joan Crawford – “FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN” (FX Networks)

SUSAN SARANDON / Bette Davis – “FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN” (FX Networks)

REESE WITHERSPOON / Madeline MacKenzie – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Sherlock Holmes – “SHERLOCK: THE LYING DETECTIVE” (WGBH/Masterpiece)

JEFF DANIELS / Frank Griffin – “GODLESS” (Netflix)

ROBERT DE NIRO / Bernie Madoff – “THE WIZARD OF LIES” (HBO)

GEOFFREY RUSH / Albert Einstein – “GENIUS” (National Geographic)

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD / Perry Wright – “BIG LITTLE LIES” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN” (Netflix)

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK” (Netflix)

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June – “THE HANDMAID’S TALE” (Hulu)

ROBIN WRIGHT / Claire Underwood – “HOUSE OF CARDS” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Martin “Marty” Byrde – “OZARK” (Netflix)

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US” (NBC)

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister – “GAME OF THRONES” (HBO)

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper – “STRANGER THINGS” (Netflix)

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL” (AMC)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren – “ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK” (Netflix)

ALISON BRIE / Ruth Wilder – “GLOW” (Netflix)

JANE FONDA / Grace Hanson – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer – “VEEP” (HBO)

LILY TOMLIN / Frankie Bergstein – “GRACE AND FRANKIE” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre “Dre” Johnson – “BLACK-ISH” (ABC)

AZIZ ANSARI / Dev – “MASTER OF NONE” (Netflix)

LARRY DAVID / Himself – “CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM” (HBO)

SEAN HAYES / Jack McFarland – “WILL & GRACE” (NBC)

WILLIAM H. MACY / Frank Gallagher – “SHAMELESS” (Showtime)

MARC MARON / Sam Sylvia – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN (Netflix)

CLAIRE FOY / Queen Elizabeth II

VICTORIA HAMILTON / Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

VANESSA KIRBY / Princess Margaret

ANTON LESSER / Prime Minister Harold Macmillan

MATT SMITH / Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

ALFIE ALLEN / Theon Greyjoy

JACOB ANDERSON / Grey Worm

PILOU ASBÆK / Euron Greyjoy

HAFÞÓR JÚLÍUS BJÖRNSSON / The Mountain

JOHN BRADLEY / Samwell Tarly

JIM BROADBENT / Archmaester Ebrose

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE / Brienne

EMILIA CLARKE / Daenerys Targaryen

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU / Jaime Lannister

LIAM CUNNINGHAM / Davos Seaworth

PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister

RICHARD DORMER / Beric Dondarrion

NATHALIE EMMANUEL / Missandei

JAMES FAULKNER / Randyll Tarly

JEROME FLYNN / Bronn

AIDAN GILLEN / Petyr Baelish

IAIN GLEN / Jorah Mormont

KIT HARINGTON / Jon Snow

LENA HEADEY / Cersei Lannister

ISAAC HEMPSTEAD WRIGHT / Bran Stark

CONLETH HILL / Varys

KRISTOFER HIVJU / Tormund Giantsbane

TOM HOPPER / Dickon Tarly

ANTON LESSER / Qyburn

RORY McCANN / The Hound

STAZ NAIR / Qhono

RICHARD RYCROFT / Maester Wolkan

SOPHIE TURNER / Sansa Stark

RUPERT VANSITTART / Yohn Royce

MAISIE WILLIAMS / Arya Stark

THE HANDMAID’S TALE (Hulu)

MADELINE BREWER / Janine/Ofwarren/Ofdaniel

AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita

ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia

O-T FAGBENLE / Luke

JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Waterford

TATTIAWNA JONES / Ofglen #2

MAX MINGHELLA / Nick Blaine

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy

SAMIRA WILEY / Moira

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

SEAN ASTIN / Bob Newby

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN / Eleven

CARA BUONO / Karen Wheeler

JOE CHREST / Ted Wheeler

CATHERINE CURTIN / Claudia Henderson (Dustin’s Mom)

NATALIA DYER / Nancy Wheeler

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper

CHARLIE HEATON / Jonathan Byers

JOE KEERY / Steve Harrington

GATEN MATARAZZO / Dustin Henderson

CALEB McLAUGHLIN / Lucas Sinclair

DACRE MONTGOMERY / Billy

PAUL REISER / Dr. Owens

WINONA RYDER / Joyce Byers

NOAH SCHNAPP / Will Byers

SADIE SINK / Max

FINN WOLFHARD / Mike Wheeler

THIS IS US (NBC)

ERIS BAKER / Tess Pearson

ALEXANDRA BRECKENRIDGE / Sophie

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson

LONNIE CHAVIS / Young Randall

JUSTIN HARTLEY / Kevin Pearson

FAITHE HERMAN / Annie Pearson

RON CEPHAS JONES / William Hill

CHRISSY METZ / Kate Pearson

MANDY MOORE / Rebecca Pearson

CHRIS SULLIVAN / Toby Damon

MILO VENTIMIGLIA / Jack Pearson

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON / Beth Pearson

HANNAH ZEILE / Teenage Kate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

BLACK-ISH (ABC)

ANTHONY ANDERSON / Andre “Dre” Johnson

MILES BROWN / Jack Johnson

DEON COLE / Charlie Telphy

LAURENCE FISHBURNE / Pops

JENIFER LEWIS / Ruby

PETER MACKENZIE / Mr. Stevens

MARSAI MARTIN / Diane Johnson

JEFF MEACHAM / Josh

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS / Dr. Rainbow Johnson

MARCUS SCRIBNER / Andre Johnson, Jr.

YARA SHAHIDI / Zoey Johnson

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

TED DANSON / Himself

LARRY DAVID / Himself

SUSIE ESSMAN / Susie Greene

JEFF GARLIN / Jeff Greene

CHERYL HINES / Cheryl David

JB SMOOVE / Leon Black

GLOW (Netflix)

BRITT BARON / Justine Biagi

ALISON BRIE / Ruth Wilder

KIMMY GATEWOOD / Stacey Beswick

BETTY GILPIN / Debbie Eagan

REBEKKA JOHNSON / Dawn Rivecca

CHRIS LOWELL / Bash

SUNITA MANI / Arthie Premkumar

MARC MARON / Sam Sylvia

KATE NASH / Rhonda Richardson

SYDELLE NOEL / Cherry Bang

MARIANNA PALKA / Reggie Walsh

GAYLE RANKIN / Sheila the She-Wolf

BASHIR SALAHUDDIN / Keith

RICH SOMMER / Mark

KIA STEVENS / Tammé Dawson

JACKIE TOHN / Melanie Rosen

ELLEN WONG / Jenny Chey

BRITNEY YOUNG / Carmen Wade

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix)

UZO ADUBA / Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren

EMILY ALTHAUS / Maureen Kukudio

DANIELLE BROOKS / Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson

ROSAL COLÓN / Ouija

JACKIE CRUZ / Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales

FRANCESCA CURRAN / Helen Van Maele

DANIELLA DE JESÚS / Zirconia

LEA DeLARIA / Big Boo

NICK DILLENBURG / CO Blake

ASIA KATE DILLON / Brandy Epps

BETH DOVER / Linda Ferguson

KIMIKO GLENN / Brook Soso

ANNIE GOLDEN / Norma Romano

LAURA GÓMEZ / Blanca Flores

DIANE GUERRERO / Maritza Ramos

EVAN ARTHUR HALL / CO Stratman

MICHAEL J. HARNEY / Sam Healy

BRAD WILLIAM HENKE / Desi Piscatella

MIKE HOUSTON / CO Lee Dixon

VICKY JEUDY / Janae Watson

KELLY KARBACZ / Kasey Sankey

JULIE LAKE / Angie Rice

SELENIS LEYVA / Gloria Mendoza

NATASHA LYONNE / Nicky Nichols

TARYN MANNING / Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett

ADRIENNE C. MOORE / Cindy Hayes

MIRIAM MORALES / Pidge

KATE MULGREW / Galina “Red” Reznikov

EMMA MYLES / Leanne Taylor

JOHN PALLADINO / Josh

MATT PETERS / Joel Luschek

JESSICA PIMENTEL / Maria Ruiz

DASCHA POLANCO / Dayanara Diaz

LAURA PREPON / Alex Vause

JOLENE PURDY / Stephanie Hapakuka

ELIZABETH RODRIGUEZ / Aleida Diaz

NICK SANDOW / Joe Caputo

ABIGAIL SAVAGE / Gina Murphy

TAYLOR SCHILLING / Piper Chapman

CONSTANCE SHULMAN / Yoga Jones

DALE SOULES / Frieda Berlin

YAEL STONE / Lorna Morello

EMILY TARVER / CO Artesian McCullough

MICHAEL TORPEY / CO Thomas Humphrey

LIN TUCCI / Anita DeMarco

VEEP (HBO)

DAN BAKKEDAHL / Roger Furlong

ANNA CHLUMSKY / Amy Brookheimer

GARY COLE / Kent Davison

MARGARET COLIN / Jane McCabe

KEVIN DUNN / Ben Cafferty

CLEA DUVALL / Marjorie Palmiotti

NELSON FRANKLIN / Will

TONY HALE / Gary Walsh

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS / Selina Meyer

SAM RICHARDSON / Richard Splett

(continued on next page)

PAUL SCHEER / Stevie

REID SCOTT / Dan Egan

TIMOTHY SIMONS / Jonah Ryan

SARAH SUTHERLAND / Catherine Meyer

MATT WALSH / Mike McLintock

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GAME OF THRONES (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

HOMELAND (Showtime)

STRANGER THINGS (Netflix)

THE WALKING DEAD (AMC)

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Morgan Freeman