UPDATED with more details: Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical period drama The Shape of Water, led all film categories this morning as the 75th Golden Globes unveiled nominations. The film scored director and screenplay noms for del Toro, acting noms for star Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer, and for Alexandre Desplat’s score.
The film is from Fox Searchlight, the studio that won back-to-back Best Picture Oscars in 2014 and 2015 with 12 Years a Slave and Birdman, respectively. It is back in the hunt in a big way this year too: its Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri had six noms, tied with 20th Century’s Fox’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post for second-most among films.
Those three are in the hunt for the marquee Best Picture – Drama category this year at the Globes, along with the indie Call Me By Your Name from Sony Pictures Classics and Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk from Warner Bros.
The Globes, which splits its best film categories, chose A24’s The Disaster Artist, Blumhouse’s Get Out, Fox’s The Greatest Showman, Neon/30West’s I, Tonya and A24’s Lady Bird in the Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Drama category. Lady Bird, which has seen success among critics groups this awards season, also landed actress noms for Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf and screenplay nom for Greta Gerwig.
Gerwig however was left off the Best Director list (as was Get Out’s Jordan Peele) in one of the morning’s surprise omissions. In fact, it was an all-male affair in the category which excluded the likes of Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins (that movie was left out altogether today) and Detroit‘s Kathryn Bigelow.
Dunkirk, Greatest Showman and Call Me By Your Name all had three noms apiece.
Among the notable nominees was Christopher Plummer, who stepped in at the last minute on Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World after Kevin Spacey was cut from the film amid sexual harassment claims dating back decades. Plummer jumped in to play J Paul Getty in the kidnapping drama, and it scored three noms this morning — for Scott as director and Michelle Williams.
On the TV side, HBO’s Big Little Lies scored a leading six nominations coming off its eight Emmy wins earlier this year. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard landed acting noms today, and the series is up for Best Limited Series or TV Movie along with FX’s Fargo and Feud: Bette and Joan, USA’s The Sinner and SundanceTV’s Top of the Lake: China Girl (which also features Kidman).
That gave HBO a leading 12 noms among networks, with Netflix second with nine thanks to Stranger Things which scored a Best Drama Series mention and acting noms for David Harbour. It also had The Crown in Drama Series category joining HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us. The latter repped the broadcast nets with three nods including for Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.
Here are the full list of noms:
FEATURE FILM CATEGORIES
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Frenesy Film / La Cinéfacture Productions / Water’s End Productions; Sony Pictures Classics
DUNKIRK
Warner Bros. Pictures / Syncopy; Warner Bros. Pictures
THE POST
DreamWorks Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Double Dare You; Fox Searchlight Pictures
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Blueprint Pictures; Fox Searchlight Pictures
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
THE DISASTER ARTIST
Good Universe / Point Grey / Ratpac-Dune / WB/New Line Pictures; A24
GET OUT
Blumhouse / QC Entertainment / Monkeypaw Productions; Universal Pictures
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Twentieth Century Fox; Twentieth Century Fox
I, TONYA
Clubhouse Pictures / LuckyChap Entertainment; NEON
LADY BIRD
IAC Films; A24
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
GUILLERMO DEL TORO, THE SHAPE OF WATER
MARTIN MCDONAGH, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, DUNKIRK
RIDLEY SCOTT, ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD
STEVEN SPIELBERG, THE POST
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
JESSICA CHASTAIN, MOLLY’S GAME
SALLY HAWKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER
FRANCES MCDORMAND, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
MERYL STREEP, THE POST
MICHELLE WILLIAMS, ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, PHANTOM THREAD
TOM HANKS, THE POST
GARY OLDMAN, DARKEST HOUR
DENZEL WASHINGTON, ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
JUDI DENCH, VICTORIA & ABDUL
HELEN MIRREN, THE LEISURE SEEKER
MARGOT ROBBIE, I, TONYA
SAOIRSE RONAN, LADY BIRD
EMMA STONE, BATTLE OF THE SEXES
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
STEVE CARELL, BATTLE OF THE SEXES
ANSEL ELGORT, BABY DRIVER
JAMES FRANCO, THE DISASTER ARTIST
HUGH JACKMAN, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
DANIEL KALUUYA, GET OUT
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
THE BOSS BABY
DreamWorks Animation LLC; Twentieth Century Fox
THE BREADWINNER
Cartoon Saloon / Aircraft Pictures / Melusine Productions; GKIDS
COCO
Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
FERDINAND
Blue Sky Studios; Twentieth Century Fox
LOVING VINCENT
Breakthru Films / Trademark Films; Good Deed Entertainment
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
A FANTASTIC WOMAN (CHILE)
Fabula, Participant Media, Komplizen Film, Muchas Gracias, Setembro Cine; Sony Pictures Classics
FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER (CAMBODIA)
Bophana; Netflix
IN THE FADE (GERMANY / FRANCE)
Bombero International / Macassar Productions; Magnolia Pictures
LOVELESS (RUSSIA)
Non-Stop Productions, Fetisoff Illusion, Why Not Productions, Arte France Cinema, Les Films du Fleuve, Senator Film; Sony Pictures Classics
THE SQUARE (SWEDEN / GERMANY / FRANCE)
Plattform Produktion / Arte France Cinéma /Coproduction Office / Det Danske Filminstitut / Essential Filmproduktion GmbH / Film i Väst; Magnolia Pictures
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
MARY J. BLIGE, MUDBOUND
HONG CHAU, DOWNSIZING
ALLISON JANNEY, I, TONYA
LAURIE METCALF, LADY BIRD
OCTAVIA SPENCER, THE SHAPE OF WATER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
WILLEM DAFOE, THE FLORIDA PROJECT
ARMIE HAMMER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
RICHARD JENKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER
CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD
SAM ROCKWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
GUILLERMO DEL TORO, VANESSA TAYLOR, THE SHAPE OF WATER
GRETA GERWIG, LADY BIRD
LIZ HANNAH, JOSH SINGER, THE POST
MARTIN MCDONAGH, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
AARON SORKIN, MOLLY’S GAME
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
CARTER BURWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, THE SHAPE OF WATER
JONNY GREENWOOD, PHANTOM THREAD
JOHN WILLIAMS, THE POST
HANS ZIMMER, DUNKIRK
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“HOME” — FERDINAND
Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson
Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter
“MIGHTY RIVER” — MUDBOUND
Music by: Raphael Saadiq
Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson
“REMEMBER ME” — COCO
Music by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“THE STAR” — THE STAR
Music by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman
“THIS IS ME” — THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Music by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
TV CATEGORIES
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
THE CROWN, NETFLIX
Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television
GAME OF THRONES, HBO
HBO Entertainment / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television
THE HANDMAID’S TALE, HULU
MGM
STRANGER THINGS, NETFLIX
Netflix
THIS IS US, NBC
20th Century Fox Television
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BLACK-ISH, ABC
ABC Studios
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, AMAZON
Amazon Studios
MASTER OF NONE, NETFLIX
Universal Television / Oh Brudder Productions / Alan Yang Productions / Fremulon Productions / 3 Arts Entertainment
SMILF, SHOWTIME
ABC Signature Studios / SupahSmaht, Inc / Quantity Entertainment / Groundswell Productions
WILL & GRACE, NBC
Universal Television
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
CAITRIONA BALFE, OUTLANDER
CLAIRE FOY, THE CROWN
MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, THE DEUCE
KATHERINE LANGFORD, 13 REASONS WHY
ELISABETH MOSS, THE HANDMAID’S TALE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
JASON BATEMAN OZARK
STERLING K. BROWN THIS IS US
FREDDIE HIGHMORE THE GOOD DOCTOR
BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL
LIEV SCHREIBER RAY DONOVAN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
PAMELA ADLON, BETTER THINGS
ALISON BRIE, GLOW
RACHEL BROSNAHAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
ISSA RAE, INSECURE
FRANKIE SHAW, SMILF
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH
AZIZ ANSARI, MASTER OF NONE
KEVIN BACON, I LOVE DICK
WILLIAM H. MACY, SHAMELESS
ERIC MCCORMACK, WILL & GRACE
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BIG LITTLE LIES, HBO
HBO Entertainment / David E. Kelly Productions / Pacific Standard / Blossom Films
FARGO, FX
MGM Television / FX Productions
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN, FX
Fox 21 Television Studios
THE SINNER, USA NETWORK
Universal Cable Productions
TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL, SUNDANCETV
SeeSaw Films
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
JESSICA BIEL, THE SINNER
NICOLE KIDMAN, BIG LITTLE LIES
JESSICA LANGE, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
SUSAN SARANDON, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
REESE WITHERSPOON, BIG LITTLE LIES
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
ROBERT DE NIRO, THE WIZARD OF LIES
JUDE LAW, THE YOUNG POPE
KYLE MACLACHLAN, TWIN PEAKS
EWAN MCGREGOR, FARGO
GEOFFREY RUSH, GENIUS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
LAURA DERN, BIG LITTLE LIES
ANN DOWD, THE HANDMAID’S TALE
CHRISSY METZ, THIS IS US
MICHELLE PFEIFFER, THE WIZARD OF LIES
SHAILENE WOODLEY, BIG LITTLE LIES
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
DAVID HARBOUR, STRANGER THINGS
ALFRED MOLINA, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
CHRISTIAN SLATER, MR. ROBOT
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD, BIG LITTLE LIES
DAVID THEWLIS, FARGO