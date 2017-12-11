UPDATED with more details: Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical period drama The Shape of Water, led all film categories this morning as the 75th Golden Globes unveiled nominations. The film scored director and screenplay noms for del Toro, acting noms for star Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer, and for Alexandre Desplat’s score.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

The film is from Fox Searchlight, the studio that won back-to-back Best Picture Oscars in 2014 and 2015 with 12 Years a Slave and Birdman, respectively. It is back in the hunt in a big way this year too: its Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri had six noms, tied with 20th Century’s Fox’s Pentagon Papers drama The Post for second-most among films.

Those three are in the hunt for the marquee Best Picture – Drama category this year at the Globes, along with the indie Call Me By Your Name from Sony Pictures Classics and Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk from Warner Bros.

The Globes, which splits its best film categories, chose A24’s The Disaster Artist, Blumhouse’s Get Out, Fox’s The Greatest Showman, Neon/30West’s I, Tonya and A24’s Lady Bird in the Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Drama category. Lady Bird, which has seen success among critics groups this awards season, also landed actress noms for Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf and screenplay nom for Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig however was left off the Best Director list (as was Get Out’s Jordan Peele) in one of the morning’s surprise omissions. In fact, it was an all-male affair in the category which excluded the likes of Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins (that movie was left out altogether today) and Detroit‘s Kathryn Bigelow.

Dunkirk, Greatest Showman and Call Me By Your Name all had three noms apiece.

Among the notable nominees was Christopher Plummer, who stepped in at the last minute on Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World after Kevin Spacey was cut from the film amid sexual harassment claims dating back decades. Plummer jumped in to play J Paul Getty in the kidnapping drama, and it scored three noms this morning — for Scott as director and Michelle Williams.

On the TV side, HBO’s Big Little Lies scored a leading six nominations coming off its eight Emmy wins earlier this year. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard landed acting noms today, and the series is up for Best Limited Series or TV Movie along with FX’s Fargo and Feud: Bette and Joan, USA’s The Sinner and SundanceTV’s Top of the Lake: China Girl (which also features Kidman).

Netflix

That gave HBO a leading 12 noms among networks, with Netflix second with nine thanks to Stranger Things which scored a Best Drama Series mention and acting noms for David Harbour. It also had The Crown in Drama Series category joining HBO’s Game of Thrones, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s This Is Us. The latter repped the broadcast nets with three nods including for Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz.

Here are the full list of noms:

FEATURE FILM CATEGORIES

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Frenesy Film / La Cinéfacture Productions / Water’s End Productions; Sony Pictures Classics

DUNKIRK

Warner Bros. Pictures / Syncopy; Warner Bros. Pictures

THE POST

DreamWorks Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Double Dare You; Fox Searchlight Pictures

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Blueprint Pictures; Fox Searchlight Pictures

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

THE DISASTER ARTIST

Good Universe / Point Grey / Ratpac-Dune / WB/New Line Pictures; A24

GET OUT

Blumhouse / QC Entertainment / Monkeypaw Productions; Universal Pictures

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Twentieth Century Fox; Twentieth Century Fox

I, TONYA

Clubhouse Pictures / LuckyChap Entertainment; NEON

LADY BIRD

IAC Films; A24

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

GUILLERMO DEL TORO, THE SHAPE OF WATER

MARTIN MCDONAGH, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN, DUNKIRK

RIDLEY SCOTT, ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

STEVEN SPIELBERG, THE POST

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

JESSICA CHASTAIN, MOLLY’S GAME

SALLY HAWKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER

FRANCES MCDORMAND, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

MERYL STREEP, THE POST

MICHELLE WILLIAMS, ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, PHANTOM THREAD

TOM HANKS, THE POST

GARY OLDMAN, DARKEST HOUR

DENZEL WASHINGTON, ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

JUDI DENCH, VICTORIA & ABDUL

HELEN MIRREN, THE LEISURE SEEKER

MARGOT ROBBIE, I, TONYA

SAOIRSE RONAN, LADY BIRD

EMMA STONE, BATTLE OF THE SEXES

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

STEVE CARELL, BATTLE OF THE SEXES

ANSEL ELGORT, BABY DRIVER

JAMES FRANCO, THE DISASTER ARTIST

HUGH JACKMAN, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

DANIEL KALUUYA, GET OUT

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

THE BOSS BABY

DreamWorks Animation LLC; Twentieth Century Fox

THE BREADWINNER

Cartoon Saloon / Aircraft Pictures / Melusine Productions; GKIDS

COCO

Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

FERDINAND

Blue Sky Studios; Twentieth Century Fox

LOVING VINCENT

Breakthru Films / Trademark Films; Good Deed Entertainment

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

A FANTASTIC WOMAN (CHILE)

Fabula, Participant Media, Komplizen Film, Muchas Gracias, Setembro Cine; Sony Pictures Classics

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER (CAMBODIA)

Bophana; Netflix

IN THE FADE (GERMANY / FRANCE)

Bombero International / Macassar Productions; Magnolia Pictures

LOVELESS (RUSSIA)

Non-Stop Productions, Fetisoff Illusion, Why Not Productions, Arte France Cinema, Les Films du Fleuve, Senator Film; Sony Pictures Classics

THE SQUARE (SWEDEN / GERMANY / FRANCE)

Plattform Produktion / Arte France Cinéma /Coproduction Office / Det Danske Filminstitut / Essential Filmproduktion GmbH / Film i Väst; Magnolia Pictures

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

MARY J. BLIGE, MUDBOUND

HONG CHAU, DOWNSIZING

ALLISON JANNEY, I, TONYA

LAURIE METCALF, LADY BIRD

OCTAVIA SPENCER, THE SHAPE OF WATER

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

WILLEM DAFOE, THE FLORIDA PROJECT

ARMIE HAMMER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

RICHARD JENKINS, THE SHAPE OF WATER

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER, ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD

SAM ROCKWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

GUILLERMO DEL TORO, VANESSA TAYLOR, THE SHAPE OF WATER

GRETA GERWIG, LADY BIRD

LIZ HANNAH, JOSH SINGER, THE POST

MARTIN MCDONAGH, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

AARON SORKIN, MOLLY’S GAME

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

CARTER BURWELL, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, THE SHAPE OF WATER

JONNY GREENWOOD, PHANTOM THREAD

JOHN WILLIAMS, THE POST

HANS ZIMMER, DUNKIRK

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“HOME” — FERDINAND

Music by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter, Nick Monson

Lyrics by: Nick Jonas, Justin Tranter

“MIGHTY RIVER” — MUDBOUND

Music by: Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics by: Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson

“REMEMBER ME” — COCO

Music by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“THE STAR” — THE STAR

Music by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by: Mariah Carey, Marc Shaiman

“THIS IS ME” — THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Music by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Lyrics by: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

TV CATEGORIES

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE CROWN, NETFLIX

Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television

GAME OF THRONES, HBO

HBO Entertainment / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television

THE HANDMAID’S TALE, HULU

MGM

STRANGER THINGS, NETFLIX

Netflix

THIS IS US, NBC

20th Century Fox Television

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BLACK-ISH, ABC

ABC Studios

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL, AMAZON

Amazon Studios

MASTER OF NONE, NETFLIX

Universal Television / Oh Brudder Productions / Alan Yang Productions / Fremulon Productions / 3 Arts Entertainment

SMILF, SHOWTIME

ABC Signature Studios / SupahSmaht, Inc / Quantity Entertainment / Groundswell Productions

WILL & GRACE, NBC

Universal Television

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

CAITRIONA BALFE, OUTLANDER

CLAIRE FOY, THE CROWN

MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL, THE DEUCE

KATHERINE LANGFORD, 13 REASONS WHY

ELISABETH MOSS, THE HANDMAID’S TALE

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

JASON BATEMAN OZARK

STERLING K. BROWN THIS IS US

FREDDIE HIGHMORE THE GOOD DOCTOR

BOB ODENKIRK BETTER CALL SAUL

LIEV SCHREIBER RAY DONOVAN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

PAMELA ADLON, BETTER THINGS

ALISON BRIE, GLOW

RACHEL BROSNAHAN, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

ISSA RAE, INSECURE

FRANKIE SHAW, SMILF

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ANTHONY ANDERSON, BLACK-ISH

AZIZ ANSARI, MASTER OF NONE

KEVIN BACON, I LOVE DICK

WILLIAM H. MACY, SHAMELESS

ERIC MCCORMACK, WILL & GRACE

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BIG LITTLE LIES, HBO

HBO Entertainment / David E. Kelly Productions / Pacific Standard / Blossom Films

FARGO, FX

MGM Television / FX Productions

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN, FX

Fox 21 Television Studios

THE SINNER, USA NETWORK

Universal Cable Productions

TOP OF THE LAKE: CHINA GIRL, SUNDANCETV

SeeSaw Films

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

JESSICA BIEL, THE SINNER

NICOLE KIDMAN, BIG LITTLE LIES

JESSICA LANGE, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

SUSAN SARANDON, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

REESE WITHERSPOON, BIG LITTLE LIES

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

ROBERT DE NIRO, THE WIZARD OF LIES

JUDE LAW, THE YOUNG POPE

KYLE MACLACHLAN, TWIN PEAKS

EWAN MCGREGOR, FARGO

GEOFFREY RUSH, GENIUS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

LAURA DERN, BIG LITTLE LIES

ANN DOWD, THE HANDMAID’S TALE

CHRISSY METZ, THIS IS US

MICHELLE PFEIFFER, THE WIZARD OF LIES

SHAILENE WOODLEY, BIG LITTLE LIES

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DAVID HARBOUR, STRANGER THINGS

ALFRED MOLINA, FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN

CHRISTIAN SLATER, MR. ROBOT

ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD, BIG LITTLE LIES

DAVID THEWLIS, FARGO