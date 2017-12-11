UPDATED with full list, full rankings to follow: This year’s The Black List, the annual rundown of Hollywood’s top screenplays that haven’t been produced, has been revealed this morning. Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo’s script Ruin received the most votes this year for their story of a nameless ex-Nazi captain who must navigate the ruins of post-World War II Germany and atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down and killing the surviving members of his former SS death squad.
In second was Let Her Speak, the biopic about Texas state senator Wendy Davis about her fight to protect abortion rights in part by singlehandedly staging a 13-hour filibuster in the Texas House. Sandra Bullock is attached to play Davis.
A total of 76 scripts made the cut this year. Their rankings, as well as agency and management stats, have just come out so keep checking back as the list is updated.
Among the early notes this year: several writers cracked the list more than once including the team of Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, who scored with the abortion-rights drama Call Jane and Little Boy, about the man who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Another is Mattson Tomlin, who appears twice with Power and Brosio.
Also in the mix were screenplays that are in the works as films including Newsflash, the Ben Jacoby script that Deadline just broke today will star Seth Rogen as Walter Cronkite and his day on November 22, 1963 when President Kennedy was assassinated. Another is Keeper of the Diary, Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore’s script that is at Fox Searchlight with Kenneth Branagh attached to direct. It chronicles Otto Frank’s journey with the help of a junior editor at Doubleday Press, to find a publisher for the diary his daughter Anne wrote.
Among the notable names on this year’s list: Aquaman and Gangster Squad scribe Will Beall made the list with Lionhunters.
Last year, Elyse Hollander’s Madonna biopic of sorts Blond Ambition was the top-ranked script. Among those tied for second: the Pentagon Papers movie The Post, the Liz Hannah script that is now firmly in the Oscar buzz mix as a Steven Spielberg-directed movie starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Strep, and Dan Fogelman’s Life, Itself, to which Amazon just won rights.
Here’s this year’s list with rankings by votes now coming in:
68
Ruin
Matthew Firpo, Ryan Firpo
A nameless ex-Nazi captain must navigate the ruins of post-WWII Germany to atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down and killing the surviving members of his former SS death squad.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: Rob Carlson, Peter Dodd
MANAGEMENT: LBI Entertainment
MANAGER: Harry Lengsfield, Sam Warren
PRODUCERS: Madriver Pictures
FINANCIERS: Madriver Pictures
42
Let Her Speak
Mario Correa
The true story of Senator Wendy Davis and her 24-hour filibuster to save 75% of abortion clinics in Texas.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: Jordan Cerf, Ryan Feldman, Phil Raskin
MANAGEMENT: Heroes and Villains Entertainment
MANAGER: Benjamin Blake
PRODUCERS: Fortis Films, Escape Artists, Showkat Productions
40
Daddio
Christy Hall
A passenger and her cab driver reminisce about their relationships on the way from the airport to her apartment in New York.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: Dana Harris, Hylda Queally, Bill Zotti
MANAGEMENT: LBI Entertainment
MANAGER: Harry Lengsfield
32
Keeper of the Diary
Samuel Franco, Evan Kilgore
Chronicles Otto Frank’s journey, with the help of a junior editor at Doubleday Press, to find a publisher for the diary his daughter Anne wrote during the Holocaust.
AGENCY: Verve
AGENTS: David Boxerbaum, Parker Davis
MANAGEMENT: Franco: Bellevue Productions; Kilgore: Tunnel Post
MANAGER: Franco: Jeff Portnoy; Kilgore: Mia Chang
PRODUCER: Weimaraner Republic Pictures
FINANCIERS: Fox Searchlight
22
Where I End
Imran Zaidi
In a world where your life can be saved, uploaded to a computer, and restarted in the case of your untimely demise, a husband returns from the dead, suspecting his wife may have been involved in his death.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: Jason Burns, Jenny Maryasis
MANAGEMENT: Grandview
MANAGER: Nate Matteson
PRODUCER: Vertigo Entertainment
20
When Lightning Strikes
Anna Klassen
The true story of 25-year-old Joanne Rowling as she weathers first loves, unexpected pregnancies, lost jobs, and depression on her journey to create Harry Potter.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: Lindsay Aubin, Tanya Cohen, Hannah Davis, Joanna Korshak
MANAGEMENT: Plattform
MANAGER: Bash Naran
PRODUCER: Vertigo Entertainment
19
Breaking News In Yuba County
Amanda Idoko
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: Lindsay Dunn, Nick Hoagland, Andrew Mathes, Meyash Prabhu
18
Sleep Well Tonight
Freddie Skov
Behind the walls of a maximum security prison, a naive teenage inmate and a rookie correctional officer are forced into a drug-smuggling operation, while a looming conflict between rival gang members threatens to boil over.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: Robb Herting, Matt Martin
MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment
MANAGER: Adam Kolbrenner, Kendrick Tan
17
The Great Nothing
Cesar Vitale
A grieving thirteen-year-old girl hires a terminally ill, acerbic philosophy professor to prevent flunking the seventh grade. What begins as a homework assignment blossoms into an unlikely friendship and a new appreciation for life that neither will forget.
AGENCY: APA
AGENTS: Debbie Deuble-Hill, Adam Perry
MANAGEMENT: Untitled Entertainment
MANAGER: Jennifer Au, Jennifer Levine
PRODUCER: Untitled Entertainment
16
Trapline
Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward
A captive boy’s lifestyle is upended when his abductor asks for his help kidnapping a second child.
MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment
MANAGER: Kendrick Tan
When In Doubt, Seduce
Allie Hagan
The true story of the early relationship between Elaine May and Mike Nichols.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: Jay Baker, Sue Carls
MANAGEMENT: Management 360
MANAGER: Eryn Brown
FINANCIER: Mickey Liddell
15
The Expansion Project
Leo Sardarian
A rookie Marine gets stranded on a hostile planet during humanity’s space colonization with nothing but her exo-suit that’s running out of fusion power.
AGENCY: APA
AGENTS: Adam Perry, Chris Ridenhour
MANAGEMENT: Echo Lake Entertainment
MANAGER: Adam Riback
PRODUCER: Safehouse Pictures
FINANCIER: Warner Bros
Newsflash
Ben Jacoby
On November 22nd, 1963, Walter Cronkite puts everything on the line to get the story right as a president is killed, a frightened nation weeps, and television comes of age.
AGENCY: Verve
AGENTS: Parker Davis, Adam Weinstein
MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment
MANAGER: Adam Kolbrenner
PRODUCER: Madhouse Entertainment, Stampede Ventures
14
V.I.N.
Chiara Towne
As Alex Haley struggles to write the autobiography of Malcolm X, his editor at Playboy assigns him a new interview: George Lincoln Rockwell, head of the American Nazi Party
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: Rowena Arguelles, Sue Carls
MANAGEMENT: Grandview
MANAGER: Zac Frognowski, Jeff Silver
PRODUCER: Automatik Entertainment
13
Come As You Are
Zach Baylin
An idealistic young woman’s life begins to unravel when her job in social media exposes her to the darkest corners of humanity, sending her on a violent mission to take down not just the web’s most vicious content, but its creators as well.
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: Sue Carls, Jon Cassir, Praveen Pandian
MANAGEMENT: Grandview
MANAGER: Zac Frognowski, Jeff Silver
PRODUCER: AZA Films
FINANCIER: Lost Lodge
Hughes
Andrew Rothschild
The story of writer-director John Hughes, whose emotionally honest high school movies helped to define American culture in the 1980s – but who, at the very height of his success, abruptly abandoned filmmaking for reasons that have never been fully explained.
AGENCY: UTA
AGENTS: Amanda Hymson
The Mother
Misha Green
AGENCY: CAA
AGENTS: Joe Mann
PRODUCER: Misha Green, Vertigo Entertainment
FINANCIER: Netflix
One Thousand Paper Cranes
Ben Bolea
The incredible true story of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl living in Hiroshima when the atomic bomb was dropped. Years later when she gets leukemia, she hears about the legend that if someone folds one thousand paper cranes, a wish will be granted. At the same time, aspiring writer Eleanor Coerr learns of Sadako’s story and becomes determined to bring her message of hope and peace to the world.
AGENCY: WME
AGENTS: Tanya Cohen, Holly Jeter
MANAGEMENT: Belleview Productions
MANAGER: Jeff Portnoy
PRODUCER: Ian Bryce Productions
Ruthless
John Swetnam
After she is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, a former assassin must carry out one last assignment in order to ensure her daughter’s future.
AGENCY: Verve
AGENTS: David Boxerbaum
MANAGEMENT: Industry Entertainment
MANAGER: Michael Botti
PRODUCER: ASAP Entertainment, Vinson Films, Weimaraner Republic Pictures
The rest of the list in random order (keep checking back):
Mad, Bad, And Dangerous to Know – Jade Bartlett
Strongman – Nicholas Jacobson-Larson & Dalton Leeb
Arc of Justice – Max Borenstein and Rodney Barnes
Power – Mattson Tomlin
George – Jeremy Michael Cohen
The Lodge – Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala
Cancer Inc – Marc Macaluso
Liberation – Darby Kealey
This Is Jane – Dan Loflin
The Man From Tomorrow – Jordan Barel
Health and Wellness – Joe Epstein
Bios – Craig Luck and Ivor Powell
Greenland – Chris Sparling
Wyler – Michael Moskowitz
The Saviors – Travis Betz and Kevin Hamedani
The White Devils – Leon Hendrix III
The Other Lamb – Catherine McMullen
Brosio – Mattson Tomlin
Don’t Be Evil – Gabriel Diani, Etta Devine and Evan Bates
Escape – JD Payne & Patrick McKay
Panopticon – Emily Jerome
Social Justice Warrior – Emma Fletcher & Brett Weiner
The Thing About Jellyfish – Molly Smith Metzler
Kate – Umair Aleem
Little Boy – Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi
Fubar – Brent Hyman
American Tabloid – Adam Morrison
Gadabout – Ross Evans
Jellyfish Summer – Sarah Jane Inwards
Lionhunters – Will Beall
The Fifth Nixon – Sharon Hoffman
Queen Elizabeth – Shatara Michelle Ford
Ballerina – Shay Hatten
Moxie – Heather Quinn
Escape From the North Pole – Paul Laudiero & Ben Baker
All My Life – Todd Rosenberg
Dorothy & Alice – Justin Merz
The Kingbreaker – Andrew Bozalis and Derek Mether
Infinite – Ian Shorr
Rodney & Sheryl – Ian MacAllister-McDonald
Green Rush – Matt Tente
The Boxer – Justine Juel Gillmer
The Sleepover – Sarah Rothschild
On – Ryan Jennifer Jones
Key of Genius – Daniel Persitz and Devon Kliger
The Prospect – Ben Epstein
Innocent Monsters – Elaina Perpelitt
Skyward – Joe Ballarini
Meat – Logan Martin
The Poison Squad – Dreux Moreland and Joey DePaolo
Call Jane – Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi
Kill Shelter – Eric Beu and Greg Martin
Hack – Mike Schneider
Valedictorian – Cosmo Carlson
Jihotties – Molly Prather
The Grown Up – Natalie Krinsky
Heart of the Beast – Cameron Alexander