UPDATED with full list, full rankings to follow: This year’s The Black List, the annual rundown of Hollywood’s top screenplays that haven’t been produced, has been revealed this morning. Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo’s script Ruin received the most votes this year for their story of a nameless ex-Nazi captain who must navigate the ruins of post-World War II Germany and atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down and killing the surviving members of his former SS death squad.

In second was Let Her Speak, the biopic about Texas state senator Wendy Davis about her fight to protect abortion rights in part by singlehandedly staging a 13-hour filibuster in the Texas House. Sandra Bullock is attached to play Davis.

A total of 76 scripts made the cut this year. Their rankings, as well as agency and management stats, have just come out so keep checking back as the list is updated.

Among the early notes this year: several writers cracked the list more than once including the team of Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, who scored with the abortion-rights drama Call Jane and Little Boy, about the man who dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Another is Mattson Tomlin, who appears twice with Power and Brosio.

Also in the mix were screenplays that are in the works as films including Newsflash, the Ben Jacoby script that Deadline just broke today will star Seth Rogen as Walter Cronkite and his day on November 22, 1963 when President Kennedy was assassinated. Another is Keeper of the Diary, Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore’s script that is at Fox Searchlight with Kenneth Branagh attached to direct. It chronicles Otto Frank’s journey with the help of a junior editor at Doubleday Press, to find a publisher for the diary his daughter Anne wrote.

Among the notable names on this year’s list: Aquaman and Gangster Squad scribe Will Beall made the list with Lionhunters.

Last year, Elyse Hollander’s Madonna biopic of sorts Blond Ambition was the top-ranked script. Among those tied for second: the Pentagon Papers movie The Post, the Liz Hannah script that is now firmly in the Oscar buzz mix as a Steven Spielberg-directed movie starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Strep, and Dan Fogelman’s Life, Itself, to which Amazon just won rights.

Here’s this year’s list with rankings by votes now coming in:

68

Ruin

Matthew Firpo, Ryan Firpo

A nameless ex-Nazi captain must navigate the ruins of post-WWII Germany to atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down and killing the surviving members of his former SS death squad.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: Rob Carlson, Peter Dodd

MANAGEMENT: LBI Entertainment

MANAGER: Harry Lengsfield, Sam Warren

PRODUCERS: Madriver Pictures

FINANCIERS: Madriver Pictures

42



Let Her Speak

Mario Correa

The true story of Senator Wendy Davis and her 24-hour filibuster to save 75% of abortion clinics in Texas.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: Jordan Cerf, Ryan Feldman, Phil Raskin

MANAGEMENT: Heroes and Villains Entertainment

MANAGER: Benjamin Blake

PRODUCERS: Fortis Films, Escape Artists, Showkat Productions

40

Daddio

Christy Hall

A passenger and her cab driver reminisce about their relationships on the way from the airport to her apartment in New York.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: Dana Harris, Hylda Queally, Bill Zotti

MANAGEMENT: LBI Entertainment

MANAGER: Harry Lengsfield

32

Keeper of the Diary

Samuel Franco, Evan Kilgore

Chronicles Otto Frank’s journey, with the help of a junior editor at Doubleday Press, to find a publisher for the diary his daughter Anne wrote during the Holocaust.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENTS: David Boxerbaum, Parker Davis

MANAGEMENT: Franco: Bellevue Productions; Kilgore: Tunnel Post

MANAGER: Franco: Jeff Portnoy; Kilgore: Mia Chang

PRODUCER: Weimaraner Republic Pictures

FINANCIERS: Fox Searchlight

22

Where I End

Imran Zaidi

In a world where your life can be saved, uploaded to a computer, and restarted in the case of your untimely demise, a husband returns from the dead, suspecting his wife may have been involved in his death.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: Jason Burns, Jenny Maryasis

MANAGEMENT: Grandview

MANAGER: Nate Matteson

PRODUCER: Vertigo Entertainment

20

When Lightning Strikes

Anna Klassen

The true story of 25-year-old Joanne Rowling as she weathers first loves, unexpected pregnancies, lost jobs, and depression on her journey to create Harry Potter.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: Lindsay Aubin, Tanya Cohen, Hannah Davis, Joanna Korshak

MANAGEMENT: Plattform

MANAGER: Bash Naran

PRODUCER: Vertigo Entertainment

19

Breaking News In Yuba County

Amanda Idoko

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: Lindsay Dunn, Nick Hoagland, Andrew Mathes, Meyash Prabhu

18

Sleep Well Tonight

Freddie Skov

Behind the walls of a maximum security prison, a naive teenage inmate and a rookie correctional officer are forced into a drug-smuggling operation, while a looming conflict between rival gang members threatens to boil over.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: Robb Herting, Matt Martin

MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment

MANAGER: Adam Kolbrenner, Kendrick Tan

17

The Great Nothing

Cesar Vitale

A grieving thirteen-year-old girl hires a terminally ill, acerbic philosophy professor to prevent flunking the seventh grade. What begins as a homework assignment blossoms into an unlikely friendship and a new appreciation for life that neither will forget.

AGENCY: APA

AGENTS: Debbie Deuble-Hill, Adam Perry

MANAGEMENT: Untitled Entertainment

MANAGER: Jennifer Au, Jennifer Levine

PRODUCER: Untitled Entertainment

16

Trapline

Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward

A captive boy’s lifestyle is upended when his abductor asks for his help kidnapping a second child.

MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment

MANAGER: Kendrick Tan

When In Doubt, Seduce

Allie Hagan

The true story of the early relationship between Elaine May and Mike Nichols.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: Jay Baker, Sue Carls

MANAGEMENT: Management 360

MANAGER: Eryn Brown

FINANCIER: Mickey Liddell

15

The Expansion Project

Leo Sardarian

A rookie Marine gets stranded on a hostile planet during humanity’s space colonization with nothing but her exo-suit that’s running out of fusion power.

AGENCY: APA

AGENTS: Adam Perry, Chris Ridenhour

MANAGEMENT: Echo Lake Entertainment

MANAGER: Adam Riback

PRODUCER: Safehouse Pictures

FINANCIER: Warner Bros

Newsflash

Ben Jacoby

On November 22nd, 1963, Walter Cronkite puts everything on the line to get the story right as a president is killed, a frightened nation weeps, and television comes of age.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENTS: Parker Davis, Adam Weinstein

MANAGEMENT: Madhouse Entertainment

MANAGER: Adam Kolbrenner

PRODUCER: Madhouse Entertainment, Stampede Ventures

14

V.I.N.

Chiara Towne

As Alex Haley struggles to write the autobiography of Malcolm X, his editor at Playboy assigns him a new interview: George Lincoln Rockwell, head of the American Nazi Party

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: Rowena Arguelles, Sue Carls

MANAGEMENT: Grandview

MANAGER: Zac Frognowski, Jeff Silver

PRODUCER: Automatik Entertainment

13

Come As You Are

Zach Baylin

An idealistic young woman’s life begins to unravel when her job in social media exposes her to the darkest corners of humanity, sending her on a violent mission to take down not just the web’s most vicious content, but its creators as well.

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: Sue Carls, Jon Cassir, Praveen Pandian

MANAGEMENT: Grandview

MANAGER: Zac Frognowski, Jeff Silver

PRODUCER: AZA Films

FINANCIER: Lost Lodge

Hughes

Andrew Rothschild

The story of writer-director John Hughes, whose emotionally honest high school movies helped to define American culture in the 1980s – but who, at the very height of his success, abruptly abandoned filmmaking for reasons that have never been fully explained.

AGENCY: UTA

AGENTS: Amanda Hymson

The Mother

Misha Green

AGENCY: CAA

AGENTS: Joe Mann

PRODUCER: Misha Green, Vertigo Entertainment

FINANCIER: Netflix

One Thousand Paper Cranes

Ben Bolea

The incredible true story of Sadako Sasaki, a young girl living in Hiroshima when the atomic bomb was dropped. Years later when she gets leukemia, she hears about the legend that if someone folds one thousand paper cranes, a wish will be granted. At the same time, aspiring writer Eleanor Coerr learns of Sadako’s story and becomes determined to bring her message of hope and peace to the world.

AGENCY: WME

AGENTS: Tanya Cohen, Holly Jeter

MANAGEMENT: Belleview Productions

MANAGER: Jeff Portnoy

PRODUCER: Ian Bryce Productions

Ruthless

John Swetnam

After she is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, a former assassin must carry out one last assignment in order to ensure her daughter’s future.

AGENCY: Verve

AGENTS: David Boxerbaum

MANAGEMENT: Industry Entertainment

MANAGER: Michael Botti

PRODUCER: ASAP Entertainment, Vinson Films, Weimaraner Republic Pictures

The rest of the list in random order (keep checking back):

Mad, Bad, And Dangerous to Know – Jade Bartlett

Strongman – Nicholas Jacobson-Larson & Dalton Leeb

Arc of Justice – Max Borenstein and Rodney Barnes

Power – Mattson Tomlin

George – Jeremy Michael Cohen

The Lodge – Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala

Cancer Inc – Marc Macaluso

Liberation – Darby Kealey

This Is Jane – Dan Loflin

The Man From Tomorrow – Jordan Barel

Health and Wellness – Joe Epstein

Bios – Craig Luck and Ivor Powell

Greenland – Chris Sparling

Wyler – Michael Moskowitz

The Saviors – Travis Betz and Kevin Hamedani

The White Devils – Leon Hendrix III

The Other Lamb – Catherine McMullen

Brosio – Mattson Tomlin

Don’t Be Evil – Gabriel Diani, Etta Devine and Evan Bates

Escape – JD Payne & Patrick McKay

Panopticon – Emily Jerome

Social Justice Warrior – Emma Fletcher & Brett Weiner

The Thing About Jellyfish – Molly Smith Metzler

Kate – Umair Aleem

Little Boy – Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi

Fubar – Brent Hyman

American Tabloid – Adam Morrison

Gadabout – Ross Evans

Jellyfish Summer – Sarah Jane Inwards

Lionhunters – Will Beall

The Fifth Nixon – Sharon Hoffman

Queen Elizabeth – Shatara Michelle Ford

Ballerina – Shay Hatten

Moxie – Heather Quinn

Escape From the North Pole – Paul Laudiero & Ben Baker

All My Life – Todd Rosenberg

Dorothy & Alice – Justin Merz

The Kingbreaker – Andrew Bozalis and Derek Mether

Infinite – Ian Shorr

Rodney & Sheryl – Ian MacAllister-McDonald

Green Rush – Matt Tente

The Boxer – Justine Juel Gillmer

The Sleepover – Sarah Rothschild

On – Ryan Jennifer Jones

Key of Genius – Daniel Persitz and Devon Kliger

The Prospect – Ben Epstein

Innocent Monsters – Elaina Perpelitt

Skyward – Joe Ballarini

Meat – Logan Martin

The Poison Squad – Dreux Moreland and Joey DePaolo

Call Jane – Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi

Kill Shelter – Eric Beu and Greg Martin

Hack – Mike Schneider

Valedictorian – Cosmo Carlson

Jihotties – Molly Prather

The Grown Up – Natalie Krinsky

Heart of the Beast – Cameron Alexander