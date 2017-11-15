EXCLUSIVE: Following allegations of sexual harassment and workplace bullying made by several women against Zentropa co-founder Peter Aalbæk Jensen, the powerhouse Danish production company is taking steps to redefine its culture. In an internal memo obtained by Deadline, management including Anders Kjærhauge, Rikke Ennis, Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Louise Vesth say they have met with employees to begin a process that will “update, hone and specify our guidelines for a sound and healthy working environment.” The memo (read it in full below) also states that Aalbæk Jensen has been stripped of any influence on the daily leadership of the company and has been banned from speaking on its behalf.

This comes after nine women, including Antichrist and Melancholia producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen made allegations against Aalbæk Jensen, providing detailed testimonials to local paper Politiken about their experiences of sexual harassment and intimidation at Zentropa headquarters, and at company Christmas parties. The Danish Working Environment Authority is currently investigating the claims.

Aalbæk Jensen co-founded the company with Lars von Trier in 1992 and has produced more than 70 films. He retired in 2016 and was replaced by Kjaerhauge. However, he has continued to produce, most recently von Trier’s upcoming Matt Dillon horror pic The House That Jack Built. Deadline has confirmed that he is remaining an exec producer on that title.

Zentropa execs in their memo note they have all been employed at the company “during the time where these experienced violations and offences have taken place. Therefore, we also assume co-responsibility for those events, which the employees have experienced as offensive or violating.”

Further, they say, “we have all been a part of the old culture, while it was in effect but we have not perceived it as being neither violating, offensive nor systematic. Nevertheless, with the knowledge we have today and in the light that the whole world is currently shedding on these issues, it has become clear that it was not a good culture for everyone and therefore, it must be changed.”

In a statement on Friday, the company said its culture will “continue to be colourful and alterative, but we do not wish to violate anyone’s rights or insult anyone… We will encourage sincerity and frankness about personal boundaries and needs as well as respect for the boundaries and needs of others.”

Here’s today’s memo in full: