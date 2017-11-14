The hot pitch package on the street is A White Lie, an adaptation of the Karin Tanabe novel The Gilded Years. The novel is a psychological thriller built around the true story of Anita Hemmings, a light skinned African American woman. She is the daughter of a janitor, who passed as white so she could attend Vassar at the turn of the century. The Spider-Man :Homecoming star co-star Zendaya will play Hemmings. Monica Beletsky is writing the script, and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing along with Zendaya.

The singer-turned-actress will next be seen costarring in the Michael Gracie-directed The Greatest Showman, costarring alongside Hugh Jackman. She will also reprise in the Spider-Man sequel opposite Tom Holland. Zendaya is repped by CAA and Monster Talent; Withespoon by CAA and LBI.