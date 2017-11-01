The independent animation studio Zag is set to launch a digital trifecta for Zak Storm Super Pirate created by Man of Action Entertainment. The studio will offer a connected play experience with the brand that can be experienced across TV, toys and a mobile app.

The series premieres today in the U.S. on Netflix and will conicide with the release of Bandai America’s line of toys at Amazon as well as a mobile adventure app which will be available on Apple, Google Play, and Kindle Fire.

When kids watch the series, it will sync with the free Zak Storm Super Pirate mobile game to deliver small-screen battles and adventures that mimic the real-time TV show scenes. This in turn provides the player digital game rewards. The Zak Storm Super Pirate experience is even more heightened with Zak Storm toys from Bandai America. Each comes with collectible treasure that provides rewards for the Zak Storm mobile game.

“We have had an overwhelming response from kids to Zak Storm Super Pirate in the countries where the TV series has already premiered, and we are excited to launch this digital trifecta that allows kids to synergistically play across the Zak Storm world via multiple platforms for a truly unique play experience,” said Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of Zag. “We have created endless possibilities for fun, as kids are rewarded for doing what they already love to do: Watch, Play and Level Up!”