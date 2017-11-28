I have learned that YouTube Red has given the green light to Widow, a dark comedy pilot from the Santa Clarita Diet team of writer-producer Leila Cohan-Miccio and executive producers Tracy Katsky and Aaron Kaplan.

Written by Cohan-Miccio, Widow is about Rachel, a young woman whose husband dies while they’re in the middle of a rough patch. She does not handle it well.

Kaplan and Dana Honor executive produce for Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Katsky executive produces through her KatCo, which has had a pod deal with Kapital.

Santa Clarita Diet, which stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, is slated to return for a second season on Netflix. Widow is looking to join it as Kapital Entertainment’s second streaming series.

YouTube Red, which recently entered the premium original scripted series field, has been using both the pilot and straight-to-series model.

Cohan-Miccio, who also has done stints as a writer on NBC’s Telenovela and MTV’s Awkward, is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney Gregg Gelman.