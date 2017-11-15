Season 4 of FXX comedy You’re the Worst wraps with two episodes tonight, and FX Networks said today that the series will end with a fifth and final season next year. The company said it was a mutual decision made with creator-showrunner Stephen Falk.

“Making You’re the Worst has been an incredible experience, and FX Networks have been dream partners,” Falk said. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing’ – which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly.”

You’re the Worst, from FX Productions, puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, brash and stubborn Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) inadvertently finds himself paired up with cynical, people-pleasing and self-destructive Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash). After a whirlwind courtship, and a very rough post-cohabitation period of dealing with Gretchen’s clinical depression, the pair were forced to learn how to manage a relationship in the face of tragedy when Jimmy’s father unexpectedly died. Drawn closer, Jimmy ultimately proposed and then suddenly disappeared when confronted with the notion that Gretchen would be his family. Now broken up, and involved with other people, both struggle to move on while constantly being pulled back toward each other. Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue co-star.

“Stephen Falk has been an extraordinary creative partner to work with over the past four years, and it is in that spirit that we came to the mutual decision to end You’re the Worst with its fifth season,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions along with Eric Schrier. “Stephen’s singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans. We want to thank Stephen, the cast and the crew for everything they’ve done to make You’re the Worst one of the best comedies on TV.”

Episodes 12 and 13 of Season 4 are airing back-to-back tonight because of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday, FX Networks said.