Snapshot with fast nationals: New series premiere: CBS’ S.W.A.T. (1.3 in 18-49, 7.5 million); New series time slot premiere: CBS’ Young Sheldon (2.4, 14.1 million); Returning series premiere: CBS’ Mom (1.8, 9.6 million), Life in Pieces (1.4, 7.7 million).

CBS debuted its post-Thursday Night Football lineup last night, but the initial ratings results are inconclusive as the network’s lineup was pre-empted in the country’s top market, New York City, as well as in Buffalo, for the Jets-Bills game. As a result, except for The Big Bang Theory, which aired before the game, the CBS fast nationals were inflated and are expected to undergo significant downward adjustments in the finals by as much as 0.3 or 0.4. (In NY, CBS’ lineup aired on a secondary station.) However, had there been no pre-emption in the NY market, CBS’ series are projected to have delivered Live+same day ratings in line or slightly below the current fast nationals, so they are a decent estimate of the shows’ potential.

Courtesy of CBS

At 8 PM, The Big Bang Theory (2.7 rating in adults 19-49, 14.1 million viewers), was off just a tenth from its most recent Monday outing. At 8:30 PM, the Big Bang spinoff Young Sheldon (2.4, 14.1 million) was down from its stellar preview on Premiere Monday (3.8, 17.21 million, Big Bang lead-in retention of 98% in viewers, 93% in 18-49) but once again showed strong retention: 94% in total viewers and 89% in adults 18-49. Even with a downward adjustment, that would be better than any other comedy following Big Bang. (Last fall, now-defunct The Great Indoors opened with a 1.9 in 18-49 in the same slot behind Big Bang‘s 3.4, for a 56% retention; this fall, the debut of 9JKL retained 50% of its Big Bang demo lead-in on Monday.)

The stronger 8:30 PM performance of Young Sheldon — already picked up for a full season — vs. The Great Indoors last year boosted the season opener of Mom (1.8), currently by 0.3 from the debut in the same time slot last fall. Life in Pieces (1.5) at 9:30 PM is currently running ahead by 0.1. Both will be adjusted down, as will be the series premiere of new CBS drama series S.W.A.T. (1.3, 7.5 million). Its delivery is currently slightly higher from the premieres in the time slot of the short-lived Pure Genius (1.0 in 18-49) and Rush Hour (1.1) and will end up on par with them in the finals. Aside from ABC’s breakout The Good Doctor, it has been tough for 10 PM dramas to get traction this fall.

NBC’s lineup, which aired fall finales before the start of its portion of the Thursday Night Football schedule, took a hit as its comedy block faced comedies on CBS for the first time this season. Superstore (1.0) was down 0.2, The Good Place (1.0) off 0.1, while Will & Grace (1.5) and Great News (0.7) each fell 0.3, with Will & Grace hitting a revival ratings low. The losses carried over to Chicago Fire (1.0) at 10 PM, off 0.2.

The rest of the networks were relatively steady. Fox’s The Orville (1.0), just renewed for a second season, slipped 0.2 from last week’s Live+same day Thursday high, while Gotham (0.9) was even with its demo low from last week.

ABC’s lineup was on par, with Grey’s Anatomy (1.8), Scandal (1.1) and How to Get Away with Murder (0.9) all even with their L+SD demo deliveries last Thursday. Ditto for the CW’s Supernatural (0.6) and Arrow (0.5).