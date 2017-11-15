Fox’s new procedural drama 9-1-1 will bow at 9 PM Wednesday, January 3, following the debut of the 10-episode second season of The X-Files revival. The two series take the Wednesday night slots of the on-hiatus Empire and Star.

The new series from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. Watch a teaser trailer above.

Fox

Said Fox, “These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.”

The new 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, along with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar. Brad Buecker directs the premiere episode and serves as an executive producer, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and series star Bassett.

The X-Files, in the 8-9 PM slot, comes once again from executive producer and creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning as FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Mitch Pileggi also returns as FBI Asst. Director Walter Skinner. Along with Carter, series veteran Glen Morgan serves as an executive producer.

Guest-starring this season will be Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, Haley Joel Osment and William B. Davis, who reprises his role as the Cigarette Smoking Man.

Airing on Mondays last year, X-Files drew an average multi-platform audience of nearly 16 million viewers and was the season’s No. 2 broadcast drama.

Empire and Star are set to return from hiatus in March.