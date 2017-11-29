WWE Studios is about to drop the big elbow on a multiplatform push. The pro wrestling titan’s motion picture production arm is expanding into scripted, non-scripted, family and animated television and digital content.

Michael Luisi will continue to oversee the WWE Studios as president and also will oversee the new TV/digital directive. “Our new expanded focus on television and digital continues to push WWE Studios as a multi-platform production company, with the ability to create original content for global distribution as we have successfully done for the big screen,” said Luisi, who has run the studio since 2011. “We look forward to identifying key partners to work alongside us while creating opportunities to use our on-screen WWE talent in new and exciting ways.”

WWE already produces TV fare with Total Divas and Total Bellas series on E! and the upcoming Andre the Giant documentary for HBO. It also has produced such feature fare as The Call and The Marine franchise and is teaming with Dwayne Johnson on Fighting with My Family, a comedy-drama from writer-director Stephen Merchant based on the true story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. MGM pinned distribution rights in a $17.5M deal at Berlin this year.

WME will rep the studio in its new endeavors.

Said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon: “Given the size of our fan base and their appetite for WWE programming well beyond our core in-ring shows, this is the ideal time to further establish the WWE brand with new genres across platforms. WWE Studios is open for business with this new TV and digital initiative.”