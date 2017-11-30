New York-based writer Jasmine Lobe has signed with The Gotham Group for representation.

Lobe pens the popular sex and relationship column, The J-Spot for the Observer, and she recently closed a deal with James Frey’s Full Fathom Five to develop with UCP, a scripted series, inspired by the column. Full Fathom Five is currently out to writers.

Lobe has also written for Thought Catalog, The OkCupid Blog, New York Natives, and The Know Cultural Almanac and she is currently writing a memoir.

As as actress Lobe has guest-starred in Retired in 35, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cane and Hope & Faith.