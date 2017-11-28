Steven Spielberg’s The Post, the story about how the Washington Post fell behind in its coverage of the Pentagon Papers, only to make leaps ahead, was named best picture of 2017 by the National Board of Review. The pic’s Tom Hanks landed best actor and Meryl Streep best actress from the critics group today.

In addition, Universal/Blumhouse’s Get Out continued to show it is a force this awards season earning best directorial debut for Jordan Peele, best ensemble, and a spot on the organization’s top 10 film list. Add this on top of Get Out‘s five Spirit Awards nominations and last night’s wins at the Gotham Awards for best director, screenplay, audience award and Bingham Ray breakthrough director honor.

A24

Greta Gerwig won best director for Lady Bird, the latest honor in the category for a female director following Kathryn Bigelow’s win in 2012 for Zero Dark Thirty. Laurie Metcalf also won best supporting actress for the pic, and it also wound up on NBR’s top 10 movies of the year. Lady Bird won last night at the Gothams with Saoirse Ronan taking best actress. Last week, Lady Bird counted four Spirit Awards nominations, for Metcalf as supporting actress, Ronan as lead female, best screenplay by Gerwig, and best feature.

If there’s one awards organization that does it their way, it’s the National Board of Review, as they traditionally recognize movies that aren’t always surefire bets by the time Oscars are handed out. When it comes to being a prognosticator of Oscar’s best picture winner, NBR and AMPAS haven’t seen eye-to-eye since 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire.

Last year, NBR lauded Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea as best film, while the Oscars gave the trophy to Moonlight. In addition, both organizations haven’t agreed on best director since 2005 when Martin Scorsese won for The Departed. However, NBR and Oscar were on the same page with Lonergan’s winning screenplay, and Manchester‘s Casey Affleck as best actor.

The 2017 honorees will be feted at the annual National Board of Review awards gala, hosted by Willie Geist, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Each year, the select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics of varying ages and backgrounds watch more than 250 films and participate in discussions with directors, actors, producers and screenwriters before announcing their selection.

Here’s today’s full list of winners:

BEST FILM

The Post



BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird



BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT

Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST CAST ENSEMBLE

Get Out



BEST ACTOR

Tom Hanks, The Post

BEST ACTRESS

Meryl Streep, The Post

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Coco (Disney/Pixar)



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Foxtrot (Sony Classics, Israel)

TOP FOREIGN FILMS

A Fantastic Woman

Frantz

Loveless

Summer 1993

The Square

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actress Gal Gadot

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION (tie)

John Ridley’s Let it Fall: Los Angeles, 1982-1992

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Jane (Nat Geo)

TOP FIVE DOCUMENTARIES

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Brimstone & Glory

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Faces Places

Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS

TOP 10 MOVIES

Baby Driver

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Downsizing

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

Logan

Phantom Thread

TOP 10 INDEPENDENT MOVIES

Beatriz at Dinner

Brigsby Bear

A Ghost Story

Lady Macbeth

Logan Lucky

Loving Vincent

Menashe

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Patti Cake$

Wind River