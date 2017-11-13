Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman 2 is going to be released a month and half earlier than originally announced with a new date of Nov. 1, 2019. Warner Bros. already had that date RSVP’ed on the calendar with an untitled DC movie. Patty Jenkins is on board to direct and Gal Gadot is locked in to reprise her role as the Daughter of Hippolyta.

Previously, Warner Bros. announced after San Diego Comic-Con that Wonder Woman 2 was to bow on Dec. 13, 2019. On her new date on Nov. 1, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 faces zero competition.

And to just clarify: There was some noise over the weekend on the internet that Gadot wouldn’t sign for the sequel unless Brett Ratner’s name was removed from the franchise. We hear this is false. First of all, Gadot is locked in to star in Wonder Woman 2 and there haven’t been any sour talks between the actress and Warner Bros.’ upper brass re Ratner. The studio is pushing both Gadot and Jenkins this awards season and both were in cheery attendance on Saturday night at the AMPAS Governors Awards. Second, RatPac Dune isn’t committed to finance Wonder Woman 2; the passive investor’s commitments with WB end with the April 20 release of Rampage. In addition, Ratner isn’t listed as producer on the first Wonder Woman, RatPac was merely a passive financier.

Wonder Woman 2 is dated within a week of MGM’s next James Bond film on Nov. 8, which Annapurna is very close to handling stateside. There’s a big battle for overseas distribution between Sony, Universal and Warner Bros., however, the recent dating of Wonder Woman 2 raises questions whether WB is still in the mix to handle foreign.

Wonder Woman as the highest grossing movie of the summer stateside with $412.6M. The pic repped the best opening for a live action film by a female director ($103.2M stateside) and the best worldwide as well ($821.8M).

This weekend we’ll see Gadot again as Wonder Woman in Justice League which industry estimates project will clear $100M-$120M stateside another win for DC on the big screen.