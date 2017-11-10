With Lionsgate’s coming-of-age drama Wonder opening in theaters on November 17, the studio has teamed with creative network Tongal and entertainment company Wattpad for the #ChooseKind campaign in which three films were developed to promote kindness.

Today, Tongal unveiled the heartwarming — and tear-jerking — shorts: The Fuzzy Spark (which can be watched above), Roadside Assistance, and Please Recycle. They were released across brand channels on Facebook, leading up to Wonder‘s release. The films, like Wonder, encourage viewers to #ChooseKind.

The campaign started with Lionsgate enlisting emerging writers on Wattpad to share 500-word stories about choosing kindness. Out of the thousands of stories that were submitted, Wonder author R. J. Palacio and the film’s director Stephen Chbosky chose Charly Manlove Graham Christian Ganahl, and Char as winners. Lionsgate then worked with Tongal to bring their stories to life with its community of professional filmmakers.

Lionsgate

“Working directly with the talented members of Tongal and Wattpad allowed us to authentically bring the heartfelt themes of Wonder to the forefront of the creative conversation,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Worldwide Digital Marketing Danielle DePalma. “The resulting short films from these storytelling communities are proof that branded content can inspire and engage fans in meaningful ways, and kindness can transcend through any medium.”

“The collaboration between the Tongal and Wattpad communities is truly an example of next-gen, open-sourced storytelling,” said Tongal Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, James DeJulio. “By partnering with Lionsgate, we are able to expand the theme of Wonder – which is to choose kindness in all that you do — and bring new voices and perspectives to inspire new audiences.”

Chris Stefanyk, Head of Brand Partnerships at Wattpad, adds “Stories, community, and engagement are the hallmarks of Wattpad and what we offer brand partners. Working with Lionsgate and Tongal on this campaign has allowed us to bring Wonder‘s positive message of acceptance and kindness to the over 60 million readers and writers on Wattpad, while also bringing these stories to life on new mediums.”

Chbosky adapted Palacio’s best-selling book Wonder for the big screen with Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, Oscar nominee Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay starring. Wonder follows the story of Auggie Pullman, who was born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school. Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to discover their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all.