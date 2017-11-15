Stephen Chbosky will re-team with his Wonder producers David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman on Disney’s live action feature Prince Charming, Deadline has confirmed. Chbosky will write with the opportunity to direct the film. Matt Fogel took the first pass at the script which is billed as a revamped take on the gentleman characters in Disney’s Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Pic is told from the point of view of Charming’s brother who never quite lived up to the family’s standards. Wonder, from Lionsgate/Participant Media/Walden Media/TIK Films and based on the bestselling R.J. Palacio YA novel, is expected to make $14M this weekend at 3,100 theaters.