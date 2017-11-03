WME agent Adam Venit has been put on a leave of absence but is still at the company, pending an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by a client. Deadline asked WME about this yesterday but were rebuffed. He is one of the most senior agents at the agency with clients such Gal Gadot, Dylan O’Brien, Adam Sandler, Sylvester Stallone, Emma Stone and, in fact, is the head of the agency’s Motion Picture Group.

He also reps Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman who are now dealing with their own sexual harassment allegations, with Hoffman’s coming from a woman some 30 years ago.

Our sister publication Variety was first up with the story this afternoon. This comes after WME client Terry Crews went on Twitter following the Harvey Weinstein allegations in The New York Times last month. That’s when he started Tweeting out that the story was a PTSD trigger for him as he himself had experienced harassment. WME would not comment. Calls to Venit’s office yesterday went unanswered.

Venit has been an agent for ages, and worked at CAA and then Endeavor before the venerable William Morris Agency merged with talent agency Endeavor to form WME.