For this week’s chapter of my video series The Actor’s Side, Willem Dafoe traverses his wide-ranging career that has taken him from playing villains to playing nice, and everything in between. In our conversation, he talks about his early days in theater; being fired from his first film, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise since it was the notorious flop Heaven’s Gate; making Platoon, which turned out to be his first Oscar nomination; trying to avoid typecasting as a villain; and being in a mega-hit like Spider-Man.

He also discusses his latest movie The Florida Project, where he is drawing strong Oscar buzz again for playing a patient Orlando motel manager who must also deal with a group of kids always getting into mischief in his building.

Check out our conversation above.